Estimated values
1998 Mercury Tracer LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$2,020
|$2,426
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,786
|$2,147
|Average
|$817
|$1,317
|$1,588
|Rough
|$518
|$848
|$1,030
Estimated values
1998 Mercury Tracer GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$1,863
|$2,242
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,647
|$1,984
|Average
|$744
|$1,214
|$1,468
|Rough
|$472
|$782
|$952
Estimated values
1998 Mercury Tracer LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$1,952
|$2,333
|Clean
|$1,093
|$1,726
|$2,065
|Average
|$800
|$1,273
|$1,528
|Rough
|$508
|$820
|$990