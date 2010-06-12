Used 1993 Audi 90 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
90 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi 90 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 90
  4. Used 1993 Audi 90

Consumer Reviews for the Audi 90

Read recent reviews for the Audi 90
Overall Consumer Rating
4.518 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 2
    (6%)
Audi 90 quattro * V6 2.8L*
Anonymous,12/06/2010
Perfect car. Mine have 350,000 km and still runs like a new one!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
90
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to