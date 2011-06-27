Estimated values
2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,224
|$6,052
|$7,114
|Clean
|$3,855
|$5,528
|$6,481
|Average
|$3,118
|$4,481
|$5,215
|Rough
|$2,381
|$3,434
|$3,949
Estimated values
2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Sport 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,958
|$6,480
|$7,923
|Clean
|$3,613
|$5,919
|$7,218
|Average
|$2,922
|$4,798
|$5,808
|Rough
|$2,231
|$3,677
|$4,398