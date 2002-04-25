Used 1995 Audi 90
1995 Highlights
The Audi 90 Quattro is a pleasure to drive. I drive a combination of interstate (about 26 miles) and city driving (about 4 miles) daily. The high quality interior is very comfortable. Fuel economy stays right around 23 mpg. Many people mistake the car to be much newer than it is. As far as problems, my fuel pump went out at around 95,000 miles. I fixed it myself for about $200 (pump and filter). Highs: Quattro models are unbeatable in the wet/snow. Quality, comfort, safety, handling. Lows: Parts availability, Audi dealerships don't really seem to care about their used car owners (except the parts department) My verdict: Quality ride that inspires confidence no matter the conditions.
I traded DOWN from a '96 A4 a few years ago when a second baby made me unconfortable with the high payments. I saved a lot of money and got essentially the same car. Not quite as sexy on the outside but a solid, well- performing german sports sedan. Clean, crips lines like a well-tailored gray flannel suit. Fast, if not quick. Unimpeachable 5-speed transmission, smooth clutch. Very reliable except for some minor electrical issues. Comfortable, if a little cramped for most Americans. Tenacious grip in all conditions.
Nice solid ride, good power, excellent cornering, pearl color paint is classic, interior has held up well, fun to drive. Very stable at highway speeds Holds road well. Some nuisance problems with electrical, like elec window switches and other minor items,
I have been very pleased with this car. The interior is well equipped with walnut trim, sport seats that lack a wide range of adjustment but are nevetheless very comfortable. Also includes a wide range of gauges and more rear legroom than the A4. The exterior is not as sleek as the A4, but it is more unique. The front fog lights are prone to stone cracks. At 172hp, the 90 holds its own against a BMW, however the car is sluggish in stop and go traffic. Highway ride is quiet and stable. Quattro is the best reason to buy an Audi. Keep in mind that parts are expensive, even aftermarket, and working on the car yourself requires patience (and small hands).
|Sport 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
|quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Audi 90 a good car?
Is the Audi 90 reliable?
Is the 1995 Audi 90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1995 Audi 90?
The least-expensive 1995 Audi 90 is the 1995 Audi 90 4dr Sedan.
Used 1995 Audi 90 Overview
The Used 1995 Audi 90 is offered in the following submodels: 90 Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan, quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, and 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1995 Audi 90?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Audi 90 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 90 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 90.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Audi 90 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Audi 90.
Can't find a new 1995 Audi 90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi 90 for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,063.
Find a new Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,486.
