Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,183
|$20,505
|$23,357
|Clean
|$17,868
|$20,147
|$22,941
|Average
|$17,238
|$19,430
|$22,110
|Rough
|$16,608
|$18,713
|$21,278
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,307
|$19,556
|$22,318
|Clean
|$17,007
|$19,214
|$21,921
|Average
|$16,407
|$18,531
|$21,126
|Rough
|$15,808
|$17,847
|$20,332
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,813
|$15,823
|$18,290
|Clean
|$13,574
|$15,546
|$17,965
|Average
|$13,095
|$14,993
|$17,314
|Rough
|$12,616
|$14,440
|$16,662
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-3 Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,162
|$17,275
|$19,870
|Clean
|$14,899
|$16,973
|$19,516
|Average
|$14,374
|$16,369
|$18,809
|Rough
|$13,848
|$15,766
|$18,102
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,718
|$16,798
|$19,352
|Clean
|$14,463
|$16,504
|$19,008
|Average
|$13,953
|$15,917
|$18,319
|Rough
|$13,443
|$15,330
|$17,630
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-3 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,067
|$18,246
|$20,923
|Clean
|$15,788
|$17,927
|$20,550
|Average
|$15,231
|$17,289
|$19,806
|Rough
|$14,674
|$16,652
|$19,061