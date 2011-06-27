Used 1994 Audi 100 Wagon Consumer Reviews

The German Luxowagon Terence L. Smith , 06/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My 1994 Audi 100CS Quatto Avante Likes: Everything! Superb styling inside/out. Materials used are second to none; after 172000 miles, you would be hard put to tell mine from new. Handling is excellent, I leave cars in the dust on twisty roads. It's a car you fall in love with instantly; no more Detroit junk for me! Dis-likes (mild): Gas mileage sucks. 17 in city, 20 city & highway combo, 22 highway. Weighs almost 2.5 tons & is therefore very solid and safe-feeling (like a tank!), but with only a 2.8 V- 6, mileage should be better. Power could be better, needs a turbo. Emergency brake should be stronger. Gas pedal & brake pedal are too close together. Report Abuse

how to ruin a good thing J.Moore , 04/07/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Drives like sports sedan. Just so expensive to maintain, repairs are redundant and not anyone can work on them. Forget oil changes at Jiffy Lube or any quick change shop, they don't even have the proper tool to remove cap on oil pan. Love driving it, but can't afford the maintenance prices and constant shop visits that require extended time and return visits to get it right. Ignition & cooling systems are the major culprits. I will still take a chance on the new Audis when I get a chance-maybe I'm just a glutton for punishment, but the drive and handling are so terrific, try one. Report Abuse

Money Pit Yowza , 02/09/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Took a chance on a high-mileage vehicle for winter-only use. Lost this bet big- time: I've driven it a total of 14,000 miles and it's been in the shop 21 times (no lie!) and so far I've spent $5,400 on repairs and there are still 3 nagging problems that can't seem to be solved. Every repair takes three or more attempts before it's finished (oil pressure warning light problem has taken 7 visits so far, and we're not done yet). Report Abuse

94 Audi S Wagon taohk , 07/28/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car at May 2003 at a very good price. Because it is a wagon, and this car is not a quattro. The car was in good condition with dents. I replaced power steering pump right after purchase. It was the only problem. This is a 94 car, but it only had 74500miles. The car is solid. I never did any major serice since I had. Now it has 96500miles. It still goes strong. I replace new tires and break discs at May 2004. Front wheel drive is much cheaper to maintain. I am getting a turn-up next week. So far, I only spend about $1200 on the car include the new 80k tires and break discs. Report Abuse