Consumer Rating
(19)
1994 Audi 100 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Audi 100 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$668 - $1,610
Used 100 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Base 100 sedan dropped. CS sedan gets standard automatic transmission. Rear ashtrays and cigarette lighters disappear from all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Audi 100.

5(74%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The German Luxowagon
Terence L. Smith,06/16/2002
My 1994 Audi 100CS Quatto Avante Likes: Everything! Superb styling inside/out. Materials used are second to none; after 172000 miles, you would be hard put to tell mine from new. Handling is excellent, I leave cars in the dust on twisty roads. It's a car you fall in love with instantly; no more Detroit junk for me! Dis-likes (mild): Gas mileage sucks. 17 in city, 20 city & highway combo, 22 highway. Weighs almost 2.5 tons & is therefore very solid and safe-feeling (like a tank!), but with only a 2.8 V- 6, mileage should be better. Power could be better, needs a turbo. Emergency brake should be stronger. Gas pedal & brake pedal are too close together.
10.5 years with that 100cs Quattro
Humberto,01/03/2010
Very good car, best car ever for Montreal winter driving, expensive to maintain if not followed closely, low foot print for used parts.
Best used car for under $10,000!
clark,08/28/2002
This is a great car. I have racked up over 150,000 miles and it still rides smooth. The looks are great and its styling looks like new. People ask me what year it is and are suprised to find out it is a 94. This is a great car and I would recommend this car to anyone.
Great Audi
request124me,07/01/2002
Bought this vehicle used with 100,000 miles, now has 150,000. Had to compromise and get an automatic transmission, car would have performed better with manual. Car has been very reliable and maintenance has been very good. Exhaust systems are very expensive and only available from dealer in Canada
See all 19 reviews of the 1994 Audi 100
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Audi 100 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Audi 100

Used 1994 Audi 100 Overview

The Used 1994 Audi 100 is offered in the following submodels: 100 Sedan, 100 Wagon. Available styles include CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, CS quattro 4dr Wagon AWD, S 4dr Sedan, CS 4dr Sedan, and S 4dr Wagon.

