1994 Audi 100 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$668 - $1,610
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Base 100 sedan dropped. CS sedan gets standard automatic transmission. Rear ashtrays and cigarette lighters disappear from all models.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Terence L. Smith,06/16/2002
My 1994 Audi 100CS Quatto Avante Likes: Everything! Superb styling inside/out. Materials used are second to none; after 172000 miles, you would be hard put to tell mine from new. Handling is excellent, I leave cars in the dust on twisty roads. It's a car you fall in love with instantly; no more Detroit junk for me! Dis-likes (mild): Gas mileage sucks. 17 in city, 20 city & highway combo, 22 highway. Weighs almost 2.5 tons & is therefore very solid and safe-feeling (like a tank!), but with only a 2.8 V- 6, mileage should be better. Power could be better, needs a turbo. Emergency brake should be stronger. Gas pedal & brake pedal are too close together.
Humberto,01/03/2010
Very good car, best car ever for Montreal winter driving, expensive to maintain if not followed closely, low foot print for used parts.
clark,08/28/2002
This is a great car. I have racked up over 150,000 miles and it still rides smooth. The looks are great and its styling looks like new. People ask me what year it is and are suprised to find out it is a 94. This is a great car and I would recommend this car to anyone.
request124me,07/01/2002
Bought this vehicle used with 100,000 miles, now has 150,000. Had to compromise and get an automatic transmission, car would have performed better with manual. Car has been very reliable and maintenance has been very good. Exhaust systems are very expensive and only available from dealer in Canada
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
