Used 1994 Audi 100 for Sale Near Me

My 1994 Audi 100CS Quatto Avante Likes: Everything! Superb styling inside/out. Materials used are second to none; after 172000 miles, you would be hard put to tell mine from new. Handling is excellent, I leave cars in the dust on twisty roads. It's a car you fall in love with instantly; no more Detroit junk for me! Dis-likes (mild): Gas mileage sucks. 17 in city, 20 city & highway combo, 22 highway. Weighs almost 2.5 tons & is therefore very solid and safe-feeling (like a tank!), but with only a 2.8 V- 6, mileage should be better. Power could be better, needs a turbo. Emergency brake should be stronger. Gas pedal & brake pedal are too close together.

Read more