Used 1994 Audi 100

1994 Audi 100 4 Dr CS Sedan
1994 Audi 100 4 Dr CS Quattro AWD Sedan
Used 1994 Audi 100

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1994 Highlights

Base 100 sedan dropped. CS sedan gets standard automatic transmission. Rear ashtrays and cigarette lighters disappear from all models.
Used 1994 Audi 100 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Audi 100.

5 star reviews: 74%
4 star reviews: 21%
3 star reviews: 5%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 19 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • comfort
  • interior
  • wheels & tires
  • seats
  • transmission
  • road noise
  • safety
  • maintenance & parts
  • fuel efficiency
  • brakes
  • oil
  • lights
  • emission system
  • electrical system
  • doors
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • climate control

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, The German Luxowagon
Terence L. Smith,

My 1994 Audi 100CS Quatto Avante Likes: Everything! Superb styling inside/out. Materials used are second to none; after 172000 miles, you would be hard put to tell mine from new. Handling is excellent, I leave cars in the dust on twisty roads. It's a car you fall in love with instantly; no more Detroit junk for me! Dis-likes (mild): Gas mileage sucks. 17 in city, 20 city & highway combo, 22 highway. Weighs almost 2.5 tons & is therefore very solid and safe-feeling (like a tank!), but with only a 2.8 V- 6, mileage should be better. Power could be better, needs a turbo. Emergency brake should be stronger. Gas pedal & brake pedal are too close together.

4.75 out of 5 stars, 10.5 years with that 100cs Quattro
Humberto,

Very good car, best car ever for Montreal winter driving, expensive to maintain if not followed closely, low foot print for used parts.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Best used car for under $10,000!
clark,

This is a great car. I have racked up over 150,000 miles and it still rides smooth. The looks are great and its styling looks like new. People ask me what year it is and are suprised to find out it is a 94. This is a great car and I would recommend this car to anyone.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Great Audi
request124me,

Bought this vehicle used with 100,000 miles, now has 150,000. Had to compromise and get an automatic transmission, car would have performed better with manual. Car has been very reliable and maintenance has been very good. Exhaust systems are very expensive and only available from dealer in Canada

Write a review

See all 19 reviews

Features & Specs

CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
N/A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
CS 4dr Sedan features & specs
CS 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ

Is the Audi 100 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 100 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi 100 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 100 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 19 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the 100 ranges from 16.4 to 16.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi 100. Learn more

Is the Audi 100 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi 100 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 100. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 100's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1994 Audi 100 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Audi 100 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 100 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Audi 100?

The least-expensive 1994 Audi 100 is the 1994 Audi 100 CS 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Audi 100?

    If you're interested in the Audi 100, the next question is, which 100 model is right for you? 100 variants include CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, S 4dr Sedan, and CS 4dr Sedan. For a full list of 100 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1994 Audi 100 Overview

    The Used 1994 Audi 100 is offered in the following submodels: 100 Sedan, 100 Wagon. Available styles include CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, CS quattro 4dr Wagon AWD, S 4dr Sedan, CS 4dr Sedan, and S 4dr Wagon.

    What do people think of the 1994 Audi 100?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Audi 100 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 100 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 100.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Audi 100 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1994 Audi 100.

