Used 1994 Audi 100
Edmunds' Expert Review
Consumer reviews
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
My 1994 Audi 100CS Quatto Avante Likes: Everything! Superb styling inside/out. Materials used are second to none; after 172000 miles, you would be hard put to tell mine from new. Handling is excellent, I leave cars in the dust on twisty roads. It's a car you fall in love with instantly; no more Detroit junk for me! Dis-likes (mild): Gas mileage sucks. 17 in city, 20 city & highway combo, 22 highway. Weighs almost 2.5 tons & is therefore very solid and safe-feeling (like a tank!), but with only a 2.8 V- 6, mileage should be better. Power could be better, needs a turbo. Emergency brake should be stronger. Gas pedal & brake pedal are too close together.
Very good car, best car ever for Montreal winter driving, expensive to maintain if not followed closely, low foot print for used parts.
This is a great car. I have racked up over 150,000 miles and it still rides smooth. The looks are great and its styling looks like new. People ask me what year it is and are suprised to find out it is a 94. This is a great car and I would recommend this car to anyone.
Bought this vehicle used with 100,000 miles, now has 150,000. Had to compromise and get an automatic transmission, car would have performed better with manual. Car has been very reliable and maintenance has been very good. Exhaust systems are very expensive and only available from dealer in Canada
Features & Specs
|CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
|CS 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
IIHS Rating
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
FAQ
Is the Audi 100 a good car?
Is the Audi 100 reliable?
Is the 1994 Audi 100 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1994 Audi 100?
The least-expensive 1994 Audi 100 is the 1994 Audi 100 CS 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Audi 100?
More about the 1994 Audi 100
Used 1994 Audi 100 Overview
The Used 1994 Audi 100 is offered in the following submodels: 100 Sedan, 100 Wagon. Available styles include CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, CS quattro 4dr Wagon AWD, S 4dr Sedan, CS 4dr Sedan, and S 4dr Wagon.
What do people think of the 1994 Audi 100?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Audi 100 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 100 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 100.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1994 Audi 100 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1994 100 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1994 Audi 100?
Which 1994 Audi 100s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Audi 100 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1994 Audi 100.
Can't find a new 1994 Audi 100s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi 100 for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,187.
Find a new Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,913.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1994 Audi 100?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
