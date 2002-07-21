Used 1993 Audi 100 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
100 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi 100 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 100
  4. Used 1993 Audi 100

Consumer Reviews for the Audi 100

Read recent reviews for the Audi 100
Overall Consumer Rating
4.68 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (38%)
L reg' 1993 quattro 2.8 100E
BIGdave,07/21/2002
We bought this car second hand a few months ago and have found it one of the most luxurious, omfortable and eye- catching cars yet. Considering the car is 9 years old, no problems have occurred and it feels as a luxury car should. I hope it carries on running well in to the furture.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
100
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to