1993 Audi 100 Review
Type:
Other years
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,608
1993 Highlights
Passenger airbag standard.
BIGdave,07/21/2002
We bought this car second hand a few months ago and have found it one of the most luxurious, omfortable and eye- catching cars yet. Considering the car is 9 years old, no problems have occurred and it feels as a luxury car should. I hope it carries on running well in to the furture.
Andrew,05/04/2005
This was my first quality car purchase and I am glad that I decided on this vehicle. It has been a great car. Reliable and safe. It handles great, especially in the snow and ice. The exterior and interior are near perfect which is pretty amazing for a car that is 12 years old. Everything works great except the cruise control which stopped working at about 95,000. The car is fun to drive and very solid. If you are thinking about purchasing a car like this, do it! It is worth every penny. The only thing major that I had to replace was the steering rack, about a $600 job. Other than that it has been fantastic. I would buy it again.
Jon Riehl,02/05/2006
I owe this car nothing. It has been the most reliable vehicle I ever owned. I would buy another one. I bought it in 1998 with 38000 miles and put nearly 100000 miles on it and other then routine maintenance, I have put nothing other then the temperature control module.
Rowens,03/30/2003
This car presently has 223,000 miles and its interior looks almost new - new cracks in the leather, dash, etc. Its engine is strong and has had only normal service. The bodu is solid - no rattles or creaks. Its catalytic converter went out at about 190,000. A very well-built adn comfortable car
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
