1993 Audi 100 Review

Type:

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Passenger airbag standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Audi 100.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

L reg' 1993 quattro 2.8 100E
BIGdave,07/21/2002
We bought this car second hand a few months ago and have found it one of the most luxurious, omfortable and eye- catching cars yet. Considering the car is 9 years old, no problems have occurred and it feels as a luxury car should. I hope it carries on running well in to the furture.
Great Car
Andrew,05/04/2005
This was my first quality car purchase and I am glad that I decided on this vehicle. It has been a great car. Reliable and safe. It handles great, especially in the snow and ice. The exterior and interior are near perfect which is pretty amazing for a car that is 12 years old. Everything works great except the cruise control which stopped working at about 95,000. The car is fun to drive and very solid. If you are thinking about purchasing a car like this, do it! It is worth every penny. The only thing major that I had to replace was the steering rack, about a $600 job. Other than that it has been fantastic. I would buy it again.
Best car I ever owned
Jon Riehl,02/05/2006
I owe this car nothing. It has been the most reliable vehicle I ever owned. I would buy another one. I bought it in 1998 with 38000 miles and put nearly 100000 miles on it and other then routine maintenance, I have put nothing other then the temperature control module.
93 Audi 100 CS
Rowens,03/30/2003
This car presently has 223,000 miles and its interior looks almost new - new cracks in the leather, dash, etc. Its engine is strong and has had only normal service. The bodu is solid - no rattles or creaks. Its catalytic converter went out at about 190,000. A very well-built adn comfortable car
See all 8 reviews of the 1993 Audi 100
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Audi 100

Used 1993 Audi 100 Overview

The Used 1993 Audi 100 is offered in the following submodels: 100 Sedan, 100 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, CS 4dr Sedan, S 4dr Sedan, CS quattro 4dr Wagon AWD, and CS quattro 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Audi 100?

Can't find a used 1993 Audi 100s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi 100 for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,958.

Find a used Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,404.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi 100 for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,961.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,679.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Audi 100?

