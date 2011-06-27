Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Good Stuff All Around Mr. B , 04/27/2003 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I personally own two DB7's, one in red and one in green, and they are by far two of my most favorite vehicles. The vehicles have never broken down and they always respond to any weather condition, any driving surface, and any other distraction remarkably. The interior noise level is minimal even at high speeds. It is a great vehicle. Report Abuse

Third one AstonThree , 09/29/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just ordered my third one. Obviously I like the car. I think these cars are with out a doubt the sexiest looking cars on the road. They aren't flashy, like Ferrari. "I would be embarrassed to drive a Ferrari" Class not flash! This car turns many heads "I get a thumbs up at almost every intersection from someone that spots the car". People always try to egg me on to race, I always ignore them.