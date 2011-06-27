Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Good Stuff All Around
I personally own two DB7's, one in red and one in green, and they are by far two of my most favorite vehicles. The vehicles have never broken down and they always respond to any weather condition, any driving surface, and any other distraction remarkably. The interior noise level is minimal even at high speeds. It is a great vehicle.
Third one
I just ordered my third one. Obviously I like the car. I think these cars are with out a doubt the sexiest looking cars on the road. They aren't flashy, like Ferrari. "I would be embarrassed to drive a Ferrari" Class not flash! This car turns many heads “I get a thumbs up at almost every intersection from someone that spots the car". People always try to egg me on to race, I always ignore them.
My beautiful Aston Martin
The cost seems high, yes. However if you are willing to get into the range of 100,000+ many things open up to you. Companies such as Ferrari, Maserati, Bentley, Porsche etc. You must ask youself not how much you want to spend but what do you want. I wanted a car that was powerful, beautiful and well made. I wanted a great touring car. I wanted a car that I could take a trip to the coast with. With that I purchased the Aston Martin Volante 2dr. When people say, "well your down 100 grand how do you feel?", I just smile and laugh. Cause I know I am up a million.
Sponsored cars related to the DB7
Related Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner