  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB7

Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7

2003 Aston Martin DB7
See all for sale
List Price
$30,000
Consumer Rating
(3)

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, V12 power, unique British character.
  • Porsche and Ferrari offer more all-out performance, dated platform.
Aston Martin DB7 years
2003
2002
2001
Aston Martin DB7 for Sale
2003
2002
2001

Edmunds' Expert Review

This British legend offers an opulent cabin and stunning performance wrapped in a package every bit as stunning as its Italian counterparts.

2003 Highlights

GT and GTA versions have been added to the lineup. The GT version adds 15 hp while the GTA offers the ease of an automatic transmission. All DB7s get exterior updates that include a revised grille, longer chrome side strakes, clear lens, side mounted turn-signal repeaters and more prominent outside mirrors. The interior now offers optional tan carpeting, a color-keyed steering wheel and minor safety enhancements.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Aston Martin DB7.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Love it
    jilldell,

    This car is awesome. I have always dreamt of owning an Aston. When I got out of law school and received an awesome job, this was my first purchase. i do not regret it.

    5 out of 5 stars, The very best.
    Brit.,

    You cannot get any better than the Aston Martin.It drives great,its fast when you need it,It is just full of class. Thank you Aston Martin for giving so much pleasure, to so many lucky people.

    4.25 out of 5 stars, My Baby Car
    Todgrick,

    This is the best car i've had so far in my life !!! GO FORD COMPANY !!!

    Write a review

    See all 3 reviews

    Features & Specs

    GTA 2dr Coupe features & specs
    GTA 2dr Coupe
    5.9L 12cyl 5A
    MPG 11 city / 18 hwy
    Seats 4
    5-speed automatic
    Gas
    420 hp @ 6000 rpm
    GT 2dr Coupe features & specs
    GT 2dr Coupe
    5.9L 12cyl 6M
    MPG 9 city / 15 hwy
    Seats 4
    6-speed manual
    Gas
    435 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Vantage 2dr Coupe features & specs
    Vantage 2dr Coupe
    5.9L 12cyl 6M
    MPG 10 city / 17 hwy
    Seats 4
    6-speed manual
    Gas
    420 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Aston Martin DB7 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2003 DB7 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Aston Martin DB7 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the DB7 gets an EPA-estimated 11 mpg to 13 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the DB7 has 6.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Aston Martin DB7. Learn more

    Is the Aston Martin DB7 reliable?

    To determine whether the Aston Martin DB7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the DB7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the DB7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2003 Aston Martin DB7 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2003 Aston Martin DB7 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2003 DB7 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2003 Aston Martin DB7?

    The least-expensive 2003 Aston Martin DB7 is the 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $141,800.

    Other versions include:

    • GTA 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 5A) which starts at $156,300
    • GT 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M) which starts at $156,300
    • Vantage 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M) which starts at $141,800
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Aston Martin DB7?

    If you're interested in the Aston Martin DB7, the next question is, which DB7 model is right for you? DB7 variants include GTA 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 5A), GT 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M), and Vantage 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M). For a full list of DB7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2003 Aston Martin DB7

    Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Overview

    The Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 is offered in the following submodels: DB7 GT, DB7 Coupe, DB7 Convertible, DB7 GTA. Available styles include Vantage Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 6M), GTA 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 5A), GT 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M), and Vantage 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M).

    What do people think of the 2003 Aston Martin DB7?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Aston Martin DB7 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 DB7 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 DB7.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 Aston Martin DB7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 DB7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2003 Aston Martin DB7?

    Which 2003 Aston Martin DB7s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Aston Martin DB7 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2003 DB7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,000 and mileage as low as 58044 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Aston Martin DB7.

    Can't find a new 2003 Aston Martin DB7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Aston Martin DB7 for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,555.

    Find a new Aston Martin for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,007.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2003 Aston Martin DB7?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Aston Martin lease specials

    Related Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider