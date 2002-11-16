Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 for Sale Near Me

7 listings
  • 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage in Black
    used

    2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage

    13,842 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,979

  • 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage in Gray
    used

    2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage

    22,201 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,950

  • 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage in Black
    used

    2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage

    28,209 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,599

  • 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage
    used

    2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage

    39,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,995

  • 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage
    used

    2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage

    27,540 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,950

  • 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage
    used

    2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage

    6,769 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,750

  • 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage
    used

    2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage

    58,044 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,000

Consumer Reviews for the Aston Martin DB7

Overall Consumer Rating
4.410 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Aston DB 7 Vantage Coupe
008,11/16/2002
Boy, I thought I got a lot of comments on my 64 Mustang Convertible. You cannot drive the Aston anywhere without getting complete strangers coming up to you to talk about the car: "I wanted all my life to see an Aston" "Oh my God, the James Bond car!" "Are you married?" It is a real pleasure to see the joy this automobile brings to people.
