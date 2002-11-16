Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 for Sale Near Me

Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia

NEW ARRIVAL!! HYPER LOW-MILE DB7 VANTAGE VOLANTE IN ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CONDITION. STILL LOOKS NEW!! READY TO HIT THE ROAD WITH AN ELEGANCE UNLIKE ANY OTHER. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT!! ASTON MARTIN ENTHUSIAST OWNED AND WELL MAINTAINED. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN JET BLACK WITH KESTREL TAN LEATHER INTERIOR WITH CONNOLLY BLACK PIPING. FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:5.9L V12 ENGINE 5 SPEED BUTTON-SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 18 PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS BLACK CANVAS TOP (ELECTRICALLY CONTROLLED)ASTON MARTIN PREMIUM AUDIO WITH BECKER RADIO CHROME TRIM ON DOOR HANDLES SIDE AIR EXTRACTORS FRONT GRILLE AND EXHAUST TIPS BURRED WALNUT INTERIOR TRIM KESTREL TAN TONNEAU COVER ALCANTARA INTERIOR HEAD LINING ON PILLARS AND MUCH MORE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SCFAB42382K402340

Stock: C2340

Certified Pre-Owned: No

