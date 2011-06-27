  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB7
  4. Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2002 Aston Martin DB7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gorgeous styling, V12 power, joy of owning a unique marque.
  • Dated platform, Porsche and Ferrari competitors offer more pure performance.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
Aston Martin DB7 for Sale
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$18,557 - $38,579
Used DB7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A gorgeous automobile with stunning performance, the DB7 Vantage nonetheless faces stiff competition in this stratospheric price range.

Vehicle overview

If you are considering purchasing a car from the lofty world of 2+2 supercars, there's one main question you need to ask yourself: How do you want to spend your $150,000?

Aston Martin would be quite happy to liberate that chunk from your pocket. In exchange, you would get a beautifully styled machine that competes in the realm of the world's greatest sports cars. That machine would be the DB7 Vantage.

The DB7 Vantage comes in coupe and convertible form (the convertible being called the Volante). Similar to BMW's M cars, Aston's "Vantage" moniker stands for the most powerful and uncompromising models in the Aston Martin range. "Standard" DB7 models are not sold in the United States.

Both DB7 Vantage models are equipped with a 5.9-liter V12 engine that produces 420 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 400 foot-pounds of torque at 5,000 rpm. As you would expect from numbers like this, the Vantage's power and acceleration are both prodigious. Acceleration from zero to 60 takes a mere 5.0 seconds. Even with this much power, the engine is still quite tractable while driving through city gridlock. A six-speed manual transmission is standard equipment, with a five-speed automatic being a no-cost option.

The DB7 Vantage's ride quality is a blend of firm control with supple response. High-speed cruising is this DB7's forte. American speed limits won't allow the Vantage to truly show its abilities; this car is perfectly happy to whoosh along at speeds over 100 mph. Of course, there is a performance suspension along with massive, Brembo four-wheel vented discs with four-piston calipers. Thankfully, such impressive hardware isn't hidden from view by the 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Inside the cabin, Aston Martin equips its DB7 with wide expanses of sumptuous Connolly leather and walnut wood trim. The traditional black-and-white gauges are attractive and easy to read. The cabin is rather tight, and front passengers over 6-feet tall will likely protest a lack of headroom. This is especially true on Volantes with the top raised, but the coupe has benefited from a slight increase in headroom for 2002. The rear seats are clearly for small children only.

Beautiful as it is, it would be tough to give the DB7 Vantage a decisive recommendation. The Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is much more refined and feature-laden. A Ferrari 456 GTA costs considerably more but is considerably more prestigious. If you can live without the mostly decorative rear seats, there are the BMW Z8, upcoming Mercedes SL and Maserati Spyder to consider. We would even suggest looking at the DB7's cousin: the Jaguar XKR. The XKR is about $70,000 cheaper and offers a very similar driving, visual and ownership experience.

2002 Highlights

Aston Martin's DB7 Vantage sees a host of changes for the 2002 model year. The audio system has been upgraded from an Alpine unit to a Becker "Mexico" unit. The headliner has been modified to offer slightly more headroom, and seat travel has been increased to offer more legroom. Other upgrades include a battery disconnect switch in the trunk to help preserve battery power on cars that sit for a week or more and revised interior switchgear that offers some much-appreciated distinction between Aston Martin Vantage and Jaguar controls. New options include a 19-inch alloy wheel option with a nine-spoke design, a metallic interior trim set for those who don't care for either wood or carbon fiber accents, and colored brake calipers, available in grey, red or gold. An illuminated starter button, revised steering wheel, improved air-conditioning controls and an optional Becker "Traffic Pro" navigation system round out this year's changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Aston Martin DB7.

5(70%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Aston DB 7 Vantage Coupe
008,11/16/2002
Boy, I thought I got a lot of comments on my 64 Mustang Convertible. You cannot drive the Aston anywhere without getting complete strangers coming up to you to talk about the car: "I wanted all my life to see an Aston" "Oh my God, the James Bond car!" "Are you married?" It is a real pleasure to see the joy this automobile brings to people.
Good Stuff All Around
Mr. B,04/27/2003
I personally own two DB7's, one in red and one in green, and they are by far two of my most favorite vehicles. The vehicles have never broken down and they always respond to any weather condition, any driving surface, and any other distraction remarkably. The interior noise level is minimal even at high speeds. It is a great vehicle.
Great
Simon Guntherd,12/01/2002
When i first got into this car I thought it was a bit cramped but after i took it ou tof r a test drive I forgot all about the interior and let the my feet and hands take over. Get this car if you ever get the chance
Third one
AstonThree,09/29/2002
I just ordered my third one. Obviously I like the car. I think these cars are with out a doubt the sexiest looking cars on the road. They aren't flashy, like Ferrari. "I would be embarrassed to drive a Ferrari" Class not flash! This car turns many heads &#8220;I get a thumbs up at almost every intersection from someone that spots the car". People always try to egg me on to race, I always ignore them.
See all 10 reviews of the 2002 Aston Martin DB7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 features & specs
More about the 2002 Aston Martin DB7

Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Overview

The Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 is offered in the following submodels: DB7 Coupe, DB7 Convertible. Available styles include Vantage Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 6M), and Vantage 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Aston Martin DB7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Aston Martin DB7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7.

Can't find a used 2002 Aston Martin DB7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin DB7 for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,852.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,265.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin DB7 for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,340.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Aston Martin DB7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Check out Aston Martin DB7 lease specials

Related Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles