Consumer Rating
(56)
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Two potent turbocharged engines to choose from
  • Sleek interior cabin styling
  • Infotainment system has an easy user interface
  • One of the best-driving cars in the segment
  • Rear seat space is tight for the class
  • Small trunk and no folding rear seats on the Quadrifoglio model
  • Manual transmission not available for the U.S. market
  • Base-model seats lack comfort
Which Giulia does Edmunds recommend?

Although we're fans of the turbo 2.0-liter engine in the base and Ti models, the underlying strength of the Giulia is performance, and the Quadrifoglio exploits that to the fullest. Therefore, it's the model we'd recommend if you're considering the Giulia. The Quadrifoglio comes well equipped, so there aren't many options we'd add. Those who are big on active safety technology will want the Driver Assistance Dynamic package. We also like the standard Brembo brakes and sport seats and would skip the pricey carbon-ceramic brakes and less adjustable Sparco carbon-fiber racing seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The all-new Alfa Romeo Giulia storms into a class of formidable competitors from all over the world. This Italian-born luxury compact is likely to win over buyers who prioritize driving performance over rear seat legroom or trunk space. The interior is sleekly styled, although the knobs and controls lack high-quality heft. A lively turbocharged four-cylinder engine powers the rear-wheel-drive base model, which is available with all-wheel drive. But it's the high-performance biturbo V6-powered Quadrifoglio model that grabs our attention, and potentially the crown of sport compacts.

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia models

The Giulia comes in three trims: a base model Giulia, midlevel Ti and high-performance Quadrifoglio. The base model and Ti come with a nice amount of standard equipment and are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (280 horsepower, 306 pound-feet of torque) with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available. The Ti trim has access to more sporty equipment packages that include items such as sport seats and active suspension, but it’s the Quadrifoglio that’s packed full of impressively fun things including a thrilling biturbo 2.9-liter V6 engine (505 hp, 443 lb-ft).

The base Giulia gets 17-inch alloy wheels, all-season tires and robust Brembo brakes. Bi-xenon projector headlights with LED daytime running lights, taillights and ambient lighting are standard, along with heated and power-folding mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, rear park assist sensors and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines. Convenience items include remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, leather seats with six-way power driver and front passenger adjustments (four-way lumbar adjustment), dual-zone climate control and cruise control. An acoustic laminated windshield and front door windows keep wind noise at bay, while the DNA drive mode controller lets you select from different modes that alter steering, transmission and accelerator characteristics. There is a 7-inch TFT info screen within the gauge cluster, a 6.5-inch radio screen with voice recognition, AM/FM/HD radio, Bluetooth, three USB ports (one charge only) and an eight-speaker audio system.

The packages available on the base model include a Sport Appearance package, which adds unique front and rear fascias, 18-inch wheels, gloss black window trim and painted brake calipers (red, black or yellow available). The Sport Interior package requires the above package and adds aluminum interior trim, fantastic-looking, column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, a leather steering wheel and sport pedals. If you’re looking to upgrade the infotainment system, the Navigation package includes an 8.8-inch widescreen radio with 3-D GPS navigation, voice recognition, a rotary controller and satellite radio. A complement to this would be the 10-speaker Premium Audio package that includes a subwoofer and a 400-watt amplifier. A Cold Weather package is specific to the base model, adding heated seats and a heated steering wheel; other trims include those as standard.

There are two levels of active driving assist packages. The Driver Assistance package includes front park-assist sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and auto-dimming exterior mirrors. The Driver Assistance Dynamic package adds adaptive cruise control with full-stop capability, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, automatic high-beams and an infrared reflective windshield.

The Giulia Ti comes with everything the base model has, plus standard dark gray oak wood trim, the 8.8-inch widescreen radio (navigation is extra), 12 months of satellite radio, the aforementioned heated front seats and steering wheel, 18-inch alloy wheels and front park-assist sensors. Adaptive xenon headlights are a standalone option.

The packages for the Ti are structured a little differently. There are Sport packages that include a choice of wheel sizes along with everything from the above Sport packages and excellent sport leather seats (a worthy upgrade). The Lusso package includes 18-inch, 10-spoke wheels, luxury leather seats, leather-wrapped interior trim with accent stitching, an upgraded steering wheel, interior air quality system and a choice of genuine dark gray oak or light walnut wood trim. If you just wanted a leather interior, it’s available as a Leather package. The Ti Performance package provides a small step toward Quadrifoglio performance with an active suspension and mechanical limited-slip differential. And if you’d prefer the performance items without the Sport appearance items, there's the Ti Performance Plus package.

Lastly, with the Ti you can upgrade to the 900-watt Harman Kardon premium audio system, which includes 14 speakers, a subwoofer, two surround-sound speakers and a 12-channel amplifier.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is the star of this show, with its 505-horsepower, all-aluminum, direct-injected biturbo V6 engine as its main act. It, too, comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and features fuel-saving cylinder deactivation. Sadly, the six-speed manual available in Europe won’t be making it over to the U.S. at this time.

The Quadrifoglio’s standard equipment list is lengthy, which is good news for buyers. There’s the high-performance Brembo brake system and a torque-vectoring rear differential that can transfer 100 percent of available power to either rear wheel. A two-mode exhaust with bypass valves offers varying levels of engine music depending on your mood, and a carbon-fiber active front splitter adjusts for more aerodynamic downforce at speeds above 75 mph. An active suspension and 19-inch wheels with supersticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires round out the big hardware items.  

Looking at the Quadrifoglio you’ll be able to pick out the aggressive model-specific details such as the front fascia, grille, carbon trunk spoiler, bi-xenon adaptive headlights and rear diffuser with quad exhaust tips. But beneath the painted surfaces hides a lightweight hood and roof made of carbon fiber.

Moving inside, carbon-fiber trim adorns a leather-wrapped interior. The Alfa DNA Pro Drive Mode Selector adds Race to the Dynamic, Natural and Advanced Efficiency settings, with Launch Control accessible in Race mode. Additional standard features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, column-mounted paddle shifters, an 8.8-inch widescreen navigation system, and excellent eight-way power-adjustable leather and simulated-suede performance front seats.

A few options are available at the Quadrifoglio level. They include the Driver Assistance Dynamic package mentioned earlier, leather and simulated-suede ultra-high-performance Sparco
carbon-fiber racing seats (driver and front-passenger seats with two-way and four-way power adjustments, respectively) and an ultra-high-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic brake system.

Driving

Alfa Romeo made some bold performance statements about the Giulia, and from what we've experienced so far, it appears Alfa followed through. Both Giulia and high-performance Quadrifoglio models boast strong engines for their respective segments, and all deliver an entertaining driving experience.

Acceleration

The base-model Giulia's 2.0-liter turbo engine feels responsive and generates ample torque from low rpm. The Quadrifoglio's smooth-revving 2.9-liter biturbo V6 packs a beastly 505-hp punch; Alfa says it's good for a sprint to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. Seems realistic based on our seat-of-pants feel.

Braking

The Quadrifoglio's brakes are hugely powerful yet easy to modulate in casual driving. They have a natural feel, too, which is impressive because the system operates electronically, instead of being mechanically connected like most systems.

Steering

Although the roads were wet and slippery during our evaluation drive, the Giulia's steering didn't feel lacking in feedback or response. Turn-in is incredible due to an ultra-quick steering ratio, and it accomplishes this without feeling darty.

Handling

Wet roads meant grip limits were reached much sooner than we'd have liked. But besides the generous torque from both Giulia's turbo engines making the rear tires want to spin freely, the Giulia didn't exhibit any bad habits. A virtually perfect balance of weight front to rear likely helps.

Drivability

Both eight-speed automatics shift quickly and react without delay when using the column-mounted paddles. In Dynamic or Race mode, up- and downshifts are tuned to deliver more kick, which elevates the drama to a degree. When upshifting in the wet, it's enough to break the Quadrifoglio's tires loose.

Comfort

Even at the base model level, it's clear the Giulia's focus is delivering a sporty drive. The ride skews firm, and there's an average amount of road noise that sneaks into the cabin. The base model's seats lack cushioning and adjustability, but the sport seats fit like an Italian leather glove.

Seat comfort

The base Giulia's seats have short, flat bottom seat cushions and lack of adjustability. Lateral seat bolsters have above-average support, but that's about it. The optional sport seats fix everything wrong in regular Giulia, with loads of support and adjustability, but lack ventilation.

Ride comfort

The ride quality with the active suspension in the Quadrifoglio is on the firmer side but offers a decent amount of comfort. The ride in the standard base Giulia is not exactly plush either and isn't adjustable (optional in Ti model), but it strikes a pretty good balance between sport and comfort.

Noise & vibration

There's an average amount of road noise, which was slightly exacerbated due to wet roads. Wind noise, however, is pretty well isolated thanks to acoustic glass. No interior panel squeaks were detected.

Climate control

Dual climate control is standard, and operation is straightforward. There's a good amount of cooling capacity, though the fans don't flow air quite like some American air-conditioning systems. The heated steering wheel is effective and warms up quickly; the seats offer three levels of heat as well.

Interior

Your interior experience will vary greatly, depending on trim level. The type of seats make the biggest difference when it comes to driving position or getting in and out. We found the rear seat to be tight on legroom and all the controls lacking a little bit of quality heft we expect in the class.

Ease of use

The rotary-dial infotainment system is simple and similar to others in the market, though it doesn't have a touchpad surface like in an Audi or BMW, and the rotary scrolling action is reversed from others. All other controls are nicely within reach, and the column-shift paddles are best-in-segment.

Getting in/getting out

The front doors open wide, and the seats are a nice, accessible height. You'll most likely end up sitting on the outside lateral thigh bolster first, no matter how you enter the car, causing seat fatigue over time. Rear entry is more challenging due to tighter leg space and a sloping roofline.

Driving position

In the base Giulia, the bottom seat cushion is short and flat and doesn't offer much tilt. The available sport seats, however, offer copious cushioning, tons of support and good adjustability, though we'd like adjustable lateral support too. A manual tilt-and-telescoping steering column is standard.

Roominess

Lots of space up front, but rear seat room is a bit scarce. The footroom underneath the front seats is limited, and the center drive tunnel is pretty wide, which eats up a lot of middle-seat foot space. It'd be a squeeze for the lower halves of three adults, but headroom doesn't seem to be an issue.

Visibility

Visibility out front is good, with the nose of the Giulia falling away quick for an open view of the road. Sideview mirrors create the typical small blind spots. Rear headrests are short and unobtrusive, and though the rear roof pillars are thick, the large rear side windows help lessen blind spots.

Quality

The air vents, gear selector, and rotary infotainment controls look and feel less substantial than those of class competitors. The nav screen integration is pretty sleek, and higher-model leather-wrapped surfaces, carbon trim and carbon steering wheel all look of very high quality and draw admiration.

Utility

Utility isn't a strong suit of the Giulia, with the exception of the base and Ti trim's split folding rear seats and easy-access car seat anchors (all trims). Small item storage within the cabin is limited, and trunk space is unimpressive.

Small-item storage

As in other European sport sedans, there isn't a ton of small item storage options. You'll find a couple cupholders forward of the shifter and a modestly sized bin underneath the center armrest. The door pockets are small and barely fit a small water bottle, and glovebox space is also limited.

Cargo space

The standard Giulia features 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, which are quite useful. The Quadrifoglio seats do not fold down. Trunk volume specs aren't available yet, but based off appearances, the opening is shallow and narrow and likely to be on the smaller side of the class.

Child safety seat accommodation

LATCH anchors are located on the two outboard rear seats behind easy-to-access plastic flip doors, and there are also three easy-access top tethers as well, so you can either fit two seats in the outboard positions or one in the center.

Technology

Integration of the wide 8.8-inch touchscreen is very well done, and the controls, although slightly cheap-feeling, operate intuitively. We didn't have any complaints regarding the base car's stereo system, but the optional Harman Kardon system produces some fantastic sound.

Audio & navigation

Though the standard audio system is perfectly sufficient, the optional Harman Kardon audio delivers clear, crisp, rich sound without any distortion when the volume is cranked way up. The navigation system is displayed on a sleek-looking 8.8-inch screen and works well.

Smartphone integration

Bluetooth is standard across all models, as are three USB ports (one of which is charge-only). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

5(68%)
4(10%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(12%)
4.2
56 reviews
56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best sports sedan available today!
Mr. Auto Expert,08/01/2017
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have owned 67 cars since 1974. Many of them were high performance or luxury vehicles. From all the world's major companies. (BMW x4, Audi x2, Mercedes x2, Lincoln x2, Cadillac x3, Porsche x3, Saab x2 to name only a few) In that collection which I have bought and sold, I owned 3 Alfa Romeo's pre-1995. This new Alfa Romeo Giulia sports sedan is BY FAR, the best car I've ever owned, period. There have been ZERO reliability issues, that seem to consistently plague Italian made vehicles. I base my review on my 44 yrs of car driving experience and knowledge of automobiles in general. Styling, performance, handling, and practicality. I give this car the highest marks possible in each of those important categories. If you are considering leasing or buying a new 3-Series BMW, C-Class Mercedes, or Audi A4 or Lexus, drive this car first, so you can be impressed by the overall stupendous drivability and performance of this fantastic Italian masterpiece! I can not recommend this car highly enough. Now that its been 3 years of ownership, I can add that the reliability has been perfect for this sport sedan. I have had zero problems or issues with the car. Obviously Alfa Romeo has greatly improved their reliability from past experiences. This is an outstanding car and a true value. After driving this for two years now, I still say the Giulia is the best sport sedan sold today. We've had ZERO problems with this car. Everything is wonderful, especially the driving experience we have daily with it.
This car is a head turner
Jerry Jerome,06/15/2017
Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have owned a 2017 Guilia TI for 3 months. There was a glitch in the voice recognition portion of the phone blue tooth funtion that was fixed after several attempts and is now functioning flawlessly. I have owned MB, BMW and Audi's and this car accelerates, stops and handles better than any vehicle I have ever owned. People are always stopping me to admire the car and ask about it. It looks as good as it drives.
Love it
ECCalfa,03/08/2017
Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Love the design. It's eye catching. The handling is incredible. The 4 cylinder sounds like a V6 and has a good growl. It's a blast to drive. It has a lot of cool features like auto wipers, collision warning, and headlights that light up the corners when you start a turn. The Harmon Kardon speakers sound great. The tech package is very simple, but it works really well and takes no time to master. My guess is while it's more basic it's probably going to be better than most systems that they try to force too many features in and they are glitchy. Slam on the breaks and the car stays flat, zero noise drive. The quality is top notch, not single defect or rattle. Only had it for a few weeks - really hoping the reliability is there too. The front sport seats are a tad hard and seem to be built for smaller people. The shifter is taking some time to get used to. That's about all I can find on the downside. 2 year update - still love it. Mine has been more trouble free than the Infiniti I had prior to this car. A few little quirks here and there but nothing worth mentioning.
25,000 miles and still in love
Ross K,10/04/2018
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have just hit 25,000 and haven't had one issue with my Giulia. So if anyone's concerned about reliability, my Giulia is proof that Alfa got this car right! Sure, there will always be a few cars that will have issues, and that's true of every brand. But the modern Alfa Romeo is nothing like the Alfas of the 70s and 80s if that's what people are worried about. And, I will second all the positive things everyone else says about this car. Driving the Giulia is a revelation! Best car I've ever owned. If you enjoy driving, then there's no other car at this price that's better. And if you don't enjoy driving, the Giulia will probably change that! It feels like a sports car in every respect, but is as liveable and comfortable as any sedan commuter. it's the best of both worlds, and totally worth it!
See all 56 reviews of the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Giulia models:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Full Stop
Maintains a set interval from the vehicle ahead and can bring the vehicle to a full stop without driver intervention.
Collision Warning w/ Emergency Braking
Warns of an impending collision and, in some circumstances, brings the vehicle to a full stop if a front crash appears imminent.
Lane Departure Warning
Provides an audible buzzing noise to alert you if you're drifting out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Overview

The Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia is offered in the following submodels: Giulia Sedan, Giulia Quadrifoglio. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti is priced between $23,458 and$30,877 with odometer readings between 7871 and53736 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Base is priced between $24,995 and$27,599 with odometer readings between 19488 and25569 miles.

Which used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2017 Giulias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,458 and mileage as low as 7871 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Can't find a used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Alfa Romeo Giulia for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,512.

Find a used Alfa Romeo for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,782.

Find a used certified pre-owned Alfa Romeo Giulia for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,301.

Find a used certified pre-owned Alfa Romeo for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,023.

