Consumer Rating
(16)
1993 Acura Vigor Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A passenger airbag debuts on the uplevel GS Vigor. Restyled front grille and sound insulation mark the other changes to this car. Warranty coverage increases to four years/45,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Acura Vigor.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Oh My Vigor
BitterJust,02/21/2008
The older gentleman that sold me the vehicle said that he was getting rid of it because he thought that it was going to start to have problems. 20,000 miles later other then a couple of new cv joints and other small mechanical issues the car is a gem!
my baby
monkey boy,06/04/2002
i think the vigor kicks @$$, i absolutly love it, the vigor was the first car i leagaly drove and it currently has over 115000 miles on it and it still runs like its brand new, and the 2.5L has always had enough power to get out of any sticky situations
Love My Car. Never want to give it up.
elizabeth,09/21/2009
I purchased this vigor as a used car in 1997. Till this day I own it. It is an exceptional automobile. Yes, they only made it from 1992 to 1994, but the cost of repairs, minimal. Love it, it is my collectible. Would not trade it in, no doubt about it. Acura should clone this and put it back on market for 2010. It is a great car, love it , love it. Yeah as it gets older more loving tender care, but if you ask me she sure is worth it. I see newer cars in the shop more than my 1993 vigor. So that goes to show you, this car was made like a gem.
Original Owner
J.B.,07/11/2005
Bought this Acura Vigor new in Feb '93. It is the light aqua green color with the "gold" package, moonroof, factory gold trim wheels, spoiler, and many other extras. Have thus far enjoyed driving it most everyday for 158,000 miles. Honestly, looking forward to many more years of enjoyment, as it would otherwise be like losing a family member. We have had zero problems with the vehicle over this thirteen year period, as it still has its original power and drivability. A gorgeous car that still turns heads!!
See all 16 reviews of the 1993 Acura Vigor
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1993 Acura Vigor features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Acura Vigor

Used 1993 Acura Vigor Overview

The Used 1993 Acura Vigor is offered in the following submodels: Vigor Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

