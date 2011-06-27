  1. Home
1992 Acura Vigor Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The Vigor is introduced to broaden Acura's market. It is a midsized near-luxury sedan based on the Honda Accord. Offered in two trim levels, the Vigor can be had with an automatic or manual transmission. Power comes via an inline five-cylinder engine. Antilock brakes, power everything and a security system are standard on the Vigor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Acura Vigor.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Too reliable
Katarina,05/03/2002
My car has 174,000 miles on it and still runs great. The ride is still better than most new cars and no suspension or any other major parts have needed replacement, it still has the original clutch. Unfortunately I have no ligit excuse to get a new car.
The Forgotten Acura
Texan_176,01/01/2004
The vigor is a wonderfully designed BMW style car from Honda. See the lists of cons vs pros in this review for an objective review. If I wrote a text review it would be bias since I own the car and would tend to favor the pros.
I wish this thing would die
pikapp22,04/23/2002
This car is great. I've had minor problems with it. It now has 166K miles on it. I won't die so I can't get a new car (wink-wink). Compares favorably to a 3-Series.
Great Car! I still love it.
Alabalan,05/16/2002
I never expected to keep a car this long, but I bought it new and 170K miles later it still runs beautifully. It IS like a sports car. I have standard transmission which I had to replace at 130K. Small back seat is the only drawback, but if you rarely have passengers, it's a perfect car. I look for it to last to at least 250K.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Acura Vigor

Used 1992 Acura Vigor Overview

The Used 1992 Acura Vigor is offered in the following submodels: Vigor Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Acura Vigor?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Acura Vigors are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Acura Vigor.

Can't find a used 1992 Acura Vigors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Vigor for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,778.

Find a used Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,453.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Vigor for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,815.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,736.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Acura Vigor?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

