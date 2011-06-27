1992 Acura Vigor Review
Other years
$666 - $1,606
1992 Highlights
The Vigor is introduced to broaden Acura's market. It is a midsized near-luxury sedan based on the Honda Accord. Offered in two trim levels, the Vigor can be had with an automatic or manual transmission. Power comes via an inline five-cylinder engine. Antilock brakes, power everything and a security system are standard on the Vigor.
Katarina,05/03/2002
My car has 174,000 miles on it and still runs great. The ride is still better than most new cars and no suspension or any other major parts have needed replacement, it still has the original clutch. Unfortunately I have no ligit excuse to get a new car.
Texan_176,01/01/2004
The vigor is a wonderfully designed BMW style car from Honda. See the lists of cons vs pros in this review for an objective review. If I wrote a text review it would be bias since I own the car and would tend to favor the pros.
pikapp22,04/23/2002
This car is great. I've had minor problems with it. It now has 166K miles on it. I won't die so I can't get a new car (wink-wink). Compares favorably to a 3-Series.
Alabalan,05/16/2002
I never expected to keep a car this long, but I bought it new and 170K miles later it still runs beautifully. It IS like a sports car. I have standard transmission which I had to replace at 130K. Small back seat is the only drawback, but if you rarely have passengers, it's a perfect car. I look for it to last to at least 250K.
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
