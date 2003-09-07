  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Vigor

Used 1994 Acura Vigor

1994 Acura Vigor
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
$770 - $1,856
Consumer Rating
(13)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Acura Vigor years
1994
1993
1992
Acura Vigor for Sale

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags are now standard on all Vigors. Burled walnut trim replaces the Zebrano wood trim and GS models get a standard CD player. This is the final year for the Vigor.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Acura Vigor.

5 star reviews: 84%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 9%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 13 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • spaciousness
  • sound system
  • road noise
  • dashboard
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • maintenance & parts
  • interior
  • comfort
  • cup holders
  • seats
  • doors
  • value
  • brakes
  • oil

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, 16 and Going Strong
Rob,

This is the best car I have owned new or used and I have owned ten other cars including a Mercedes. Bought the car new. Great road car that is very agile when you need to pass. Can drive it in very heavy snow and not get stuck. No major problems with the engine or drive train. Replaced timing chain at 65K and again at 125K miles as prevention maintenance. The muffler system lasted for 15 years. Tune-ups every 30K miles, oil changes, brakes about every 50K miles and tires pretty much sum up the cost to drive it for 16 years plus. Honda should think about putting the 2.5 five cylinder in their new TSX instead of the six.

5 out of 5 stars, Top Class quality for medium price.
Mazhar Syed,

Acura Vigor, the name might sound too strong, but pull back the seat, put the trans in D4 and raise the gas slowly, you will feel the difference which you cant experience in a new mitsubishi eclipse(e.g). Honda has done a great job on this car, I tested it and it ran 0-60 in 8secs where consumer guide said 8.8secs(idiots). Anyways, this is a car that you will enjoy in every aspect, with 8 channel surround sound(4tweeters and 4speakers) if u can spend u can set-up 8 speakers along with a sub and make the worlds best sound system or upgrade 2-way speakers in the front and 3-way speakers in the back panel with a 10inch sub in the trunk as I did and ENJOY! For $4000, i bought a BMW M3 kicker lol

5 out of 5 stars, The Acura Vigor a perfect car
Crazyhorse,

This Vigor is the best car I have ever owned. I plan on spending $3000 and getting the little bit of rust and one rear door replaced. The body does not need to be repainted. I have had to do minor repairs. The mechanics who work on this car always rave about the Acuras. I work for an American car manufacturer and wonder why they continue to purchase the very cheapest componenets on the market. The Japanese auto industry puts together a well designed vehicle with great components thus insuring years of reliability. Cars and trucks are a liability. I plan on purchasing used Japanese vehicles from here on out. Or, until the American car Co's wake up from their delusion.

5 out of 5 stars, 1994 Acura Vigor
shriner,

This is the best car I've owned. Not a single problem, and I now have over 87,000 miles. Extremely comfortable and very attractive.

Write a review

See all 13 reviews

Features & Specs

LS 4dr Sedan features & specs
LS 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
GS 4dr Sedan features & specs
GS 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1994 Acura Vigor features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Acura Vigor a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Vigor both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Acura Vigor fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Vigor gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Vigor has 14.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura Vigor. Learn more

Is the Acura Vigor reliable?

To determine whether the Acura Vigor is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Vigor. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Vigor's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1994 Acura Vigor a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Acura Vigor is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 Vigor is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Acura Vigor?

The least-expensive 1994 Acura Vigor is the 1994 Acura Vigor GS 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Acura Vigor?

    If you're interested in the Acura Vigor, the next question is, which Vigor model is right for you? Vigor variants include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Vigor models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1994 Acura Vigor

    Used 1994 Acura Vigor Overview

    The Used 1994 Acura Vigor is offered in the following submodels: Vigor Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1994 Acura Vigor?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Acura Vigor and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Vigor 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Vigor.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1994 Acura Vigor and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1994 Vigor featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1994 Acura Vigor?

    Which 1994 Acura Vigors are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Acura Vigor for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1994 Acura Vigor.

    Can't find a new 1994 Acura Vigors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Acura Vigor for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,277.

    Find a new Acura for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,963.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1994 Acura Vigor?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Acura lease specials

    Related Used 1994 Acura Vigor info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider