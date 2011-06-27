Used 1993 Acura Vigor Consumer Reviews
Oh My Vigor
The older gentleman that sold me the vehicle said that he was getting rid of it because he thought that it was going to start to have problems. 20,000 miles later other then a couple of new cv joints and other small mechanical issues the car is a gem!
my baby
i think the vigor kicks @$$, i absolutly love it, the vigor was the first car i leagaly drove and it currently has over 115000 miles on it and it still runs like its brand new, and the 2.5L has always had enough power to get out of any sticky situations
Love My Car. Never want to give it up.
I purchased this vigor as a used car in 1997. Till this day I own it. It is an exceptional automobile. Yes, they only made it from 1992 to 1994, but the cost of repairs, minimal. Love it, it is my collectible. Would not trade it in, no doubt about it. Acura should clone this and put it back on market for 2010. It is a great car, love it , love it. Yeah as it gets older more loving tender care, but if you ask me she sure is worth it. I see newer cars in the shop more than my 1993 vigor. So that goes to show you, this car was made like a gem.
Original Owner
Bought this Acura Vigor new in Feb '93. It is the light aqua green color with the "gold" package, moonroof, factory gold trim wheels, spoiler, and many other extras. Have thus far enjoyed driving it most everyday for 158,000 miles. Honestly, looking forward to many more years of enjoyment, as it would otherwise be like losing a family member. We have had zero problems with the vehicle over this thirteen year period, as it still has its original power and drivability. A gorgeous car that still turns heads!!
My first new car...and I still have it!
After a 158000 miles as the original owner, I can honestly say I still consider this my "new" car. The driving experience is great whether I am tooling along at 70 down the highway or driving through the local mountains to the in-laws! Sadly, they stopped making them after only a few years, which makes them somewhat unique and collectible (yeah!) but also contributes to making parts a little more difficult to find (sigh). Have friend at work who bought one used and loves his as much as I do mine.
Sponsored cars related to the Vigor
Related Used 1993 Acura Vigor info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner