Used 2012 Acura TSX Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
26 reviews
Better than I expected!

oldsnwbrdr, 04/24/2012
31 of 33 people found this review helpful

It's interesting to read reviews from those who traded "down" from a European brand. I did the same, and my monthly lease payment is $120 lower than the Mercedes C300 AWD Sport I traded in. My family actually prefers the Acura for a lot of reasons... the only things I miss are the 6-cylinder refinement and the Mercedes bank vault build quality.

TL owner moving down but not by much...

dadoftwogirls, 02/14/2012
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I was tired of getting 17.5 mpg on premium gas around town with my 2009 Acura TL. I looked at BMW, Mercedes and Audi. However, I just couldn't justify the extra money. Everything cost EXTRA. I went back to Acura and they had a Milano Red Limited Edition loaded TSX on the showroom floor. I immediately fell in love with the looks and bought it on the spot. To me it is the most agressive looking Acura with the body kit. It just looks sexy and strong. Although I am giving up a lot of power vs. the TL, I am also getting about 6 miles a gallon farther down the road. In addition, I hardly ever found a time when I could 'drive' the TL agressively. At this point, I am not missing it much.

Love This Car

thumper16, 07/30/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I've probably have had 20 new cars and that many used in my life but can't say I've liked any more than this. Love the size, the quality in and out, sound system, handling, gas mileage 25-35. Have had it about 6 months and 6,000 miles-no issues.

Excellent value for the money - but not perfect

mtsn, 04/10/2012
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I traded in an aging BMW X5 with a V8 that I loved but couldn't handle the expensive repairs any longer. The TSX with technology package is roughly $12-$15k less than a similarly equipped BMW, Audi, Mercedes and also $5-10k less than a similarly equipped Infiniti or Lexus. I've been very pleased on the value the car offers for the price, but it definitely does not drive "German". The 4 cylinder noise is not pleasing the ear, but it does offer decent power and economy. The safety ratings are excellent, the sound system is very good, it has lots of standard equipment (xenons, leather, sunroof, bluetooth), and is a very solidly built car. I am happy with my purchase...but I still miss my BMW :)

Great car for the money

flyboiord, 04/06/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I ended my 2009 C300 lease and looked at the TSX when i found a zero down 313 a month lease 10k miles/yr and 36 months. The car is very nice for the price and i generally really enjoy it although there are some minor drawbacks. Coming from a 6 to a 4 is a downgrade. It sounds like any other japanese 4 which means its whiney. Although the gas miliage is excellent and exceeds expectations and has plenty of power for me. 25 in town and 33-37 on the hwy. The driver seat is just ok and it hits me a little high. i cannot seem to lower it enough to make it comfortable. The passanger is perfect however. The radio is average and the dash has some cheap looking plastic in places.

