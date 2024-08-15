Acura Performance EV Concept Previews a New SUV Coming in 2025

What we know

With a subtle nod to the second-generation NSX, the concept's rear features an upswept decklid, full-width taillight treatment and pronounced diffuser. This all complements a sculpted (and vented) hood that stretches forward from the windshield pillars, as well as prominent side vents. The EV SUV’s coupe-like silhouette is highlighted by an aggressive front fascia inspired by hydrofoil superyachts and a teardrop cabin wrapped in Moonlit White Pearl semi-matte-finish paint.

Acura design executive Dave Marek says the concept takes "full advantage of the extreme design freedom of stance and proportion offered by our next-generation EV platform to push the boundaries of Acura design even further."

The Acura Performance EV Concept's shapely body is bolstered by a long wheelbase with short front and overhangs and sculptural wheel arches housing 23-inch wheels wrapped in wide 295/35-series performance tires.

All four corners of the vehicle feature drilled, high-performance brakes with Moonlit White-painted four-piston calipers. Striking neon green Acura scripting is featured on each brake caliper, while "ACURA" is splashed across the tailgate in a new font that will be unique to the brand's electrified vehicles.