- Acura’s new EV SUV concept leans heavily into a style-forward aesthetic.
- This will be the first EV produced by Acura in-house.
- This concept previews a production car that's coming in late 2025.
Acura Performance EV Concept Previews a New SUV Coming in 2025
Acura's second EV previews the direction of the brand's future electric vehicles
Acura is charging full speed into its electrified future with the debut of a concept that previews an upcoming fully electric SUV. Announced Thursday during Monterey Car Week, Acura’s Performance EV Concept is slated to go into production in late 2025. It will be the first Acura EV engineered on a new Honda/Acura-developed EV platform, and the first produced at the company's plant in Ohio.
This concept marks the brand’s bold leap in its electrification journey. It's the second EV SUV in Acura's EV SUV lineup behind the ZDX, which was announced this time last year, and it shares its Ultium battery architecture with a number of General Motors vehicles — namely, the Chevy Blazer EV.
What we know
With a subtle nod to the second-generation NSX, the concept's rear features an upswept decklid, full-width taillight treatment and pronounced diffuser. This all complements a sculpted (and vented) hood that stretches forward from the windshield pillars, as well as prominent side vents. The EV SUV’s coupe-like silhouette is highlighted by an aggressive front fascia inspired by hydrofoil superyachts and a teardrop cabin wrapped in Moonlit White Pearl semi-matte-finish paint.
Acura design executive Dave Marek says the concept takes "full advantage of the extreme design freedom of stance and proportion offered by our next-generation EV platform to push the boundaries of Acura design even further."
The Acura Performance EV Concept's shapely body is bolstered by a long wheelbase with short front and overhangs and sculptural wheel arches housing 23-inch wheels wrapped in wide 295/35-series performance tires.
All four corners of the vehicle feature drilled, high-performance brakes with Moonlit White-painted four-piston calipers. Striking neon green Acura scripting is featured on each brake caliper, while "ACURA" is splashed across the tailgate in a new font that will be unique to the brand's electrified vehicles.
What we think
Virtually nothing has been mentioned about the interior of the Acura Performance EV Concept, but the exterior does lead us to believe that this EV SUV could be a variant of the brand’s MDX. There has even been some speculation that it might be a three-row EV SUV.
Whatever it ends up being, the EV SUV isn't just a concept car — it's a statement. Acura is hoping to take the EV world by storm with newfound design freedom, and we're eager to see if the production version brings a greater level of excitement to the brand.