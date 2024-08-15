Skip to main content

Acura Performance EV Concept Previews a New SUV Coming in 2025

Acura's second EV previews the direction of the brand's future electric vehicles

Acura Performance EV SUV concept front 3/4
  • written by
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • Acura’s new EV SUV concept leans heavily into a style-forward aesthetic.
  • This will be the first EV produced by Acura in-house.
  • This concept previews a production car that's coming in late 2025.

Acura is charging full speed into its electrified future with the debut of a concept that previews an upcoming fully electric SUV. Announced Thursday during Monterey Car Week, Acura’s Performance EV Concept is slated to go into production in late 2025. It will be the first Acura EV engineered on a new Honda/Acura-developed EV platform, and the first produced at the company's plant in Ohio.

This concept marks the brand’s bold leap in its electrification journey. It's the second EV SUV in Acura's EV SUV lineup behind the ZDX, which was announced this time last year, and it shares its Ultium battery architecture with a number of General Motors vehicles — namely, the Chevy Blazer EV.

Search EV tax credits and rebates in your area
See Electric Vehicle Rebates

Am I Ready for an EV?

  • EV ownership works best if you can charge at home (240V outlet) This typically means a 240V home installation, or other places your car is parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice.
  • Adding a home charging system is estimated to cost $1,616 in
    This is an estimate for your area. Using your address and the answers you provide, Treehouse can provide a more accurate price.
  • Edmunds is partnering with Treehouse, an independent provider of home EV installation services. Learn more Edmunds customers receive a 10% installation discount and 4% smart charger discount. Discount excludes permit, hosted inspection, and load management devices. Valid for 30 days.
Need to install a charger at home?
Get a free quote
Acura Performance EV SUV concept profile

What we know

With a subtle nod to the second-generation NSX, the concept's rear features an upswept decklid, full-width taillight treatment and pronounced diffuser. This all complements a sculpted (and vented) hood that stretches forward from the windshield pillars, as well as prominent side vents. The EV SUV’s coupe-like silhouette is highlighted by an aggressive front fascia inspired by hydrofoil superyachts and a teardrop cabin wrapped in Moonlit White Pearl semi-matte-finish paint.

Acura design executive Dave Marek says the concept takes "full advantage of the extreme design freedom of stance and proportion offered by our next-generation EV platform to push the boundaries of Acura design even further."

The Acura Performance EV Concept's shapely body is bolstered by a long wheelbase with short front and overhangs and sculptural wheel arches housing 23-inch wheels wrapped in wide 295/35-series performance tires.

All four corners of the vehicle feature drilled, high-performance brakes with Moonlit White-painted four-piston calipers. Striking neon green Acura scripting is featured on each brake caliper, while "ACURA" is splashed across the tailgate in a new font that will be unique to the brand's electrified vehicles.

Acura Performance EV SUV concept rear 3/4

What we think

Virtually nothing has been mentioned about the interior of the Acura Performance EV Concept, but the exterior does lead us to believe that this EV SUV could be a variant of the brand’s MDX. There has even been some speculation that it might be a three-row EV SUV.

Whatever it ends up being, the EV SUV isn't just a concept car — it's a statement. Acura is hoping to take the EV world by storm with newfound design freedom, and we're eager to see if the production version brings a greater level of excitement to the brand.

Acura Performance EV SUV Concept front 3/4
Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Acura RDX
Learn More at Acura.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The BMW Summer Sales Event
Shop Now at BMWUSA.com 
Photo Sponsored By
2025 Hyundai TUCSON
Learn More 
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn More 
Try this quiz!

Is an EV right for me?

Do you need to tow or haul heavy items often?

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model