Consumer Rating
(2)
2012 Acura RL Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive
  • wealth of standard features
  • high-class interior
  • excellent build quality
  • superb stereo
  • smart technology interface.
  • Same size as the less expensive TL
  • subpar braking distances
  • no V8 engine offered
  • aging design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Acura RL is a capable luxury sedan, but newer competitors are more appealing overall.

Vehicle overview

The luxury sedan arena is fiercely competitive, so much so that having a powerful engine, all the latest luxury gadgets and a handsome cabin chock full of high-end features may not be enough. Case in point: the 2012 Acura RL. While it has a 300-horsepower V6, standard all-wheel drive, a classy interior, top-notch build quality and plenty of features, the Acura flagship sadly remains off the radar of discerning shoppers.

The RL's invisibility in this segment probably has something to do with its rather dated styling. The RL's bland lines just don't catch eyes like its more fashionable, more recently styled rivals. Furthermore, while its engine's output is certainly adequate, most rivals offer the option of V8 power. In its favor, the RL is unexpectedly athletic thanks to its advanced Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, which automatically and seamlessly apportions power to individual wheels to improve both traction and handling.

In the end, though, the 2012 Acura RL struggles to get noticed amid more tempting competitors. The Hyundai Genesis is fully competitive in terms of luxury, yet even the 4.6-liter V8 version significantly undercuts the RL on price. Meanwhile, more traditional (and newer) choices like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Infiniti M37 and Mercedes E-Class are either sportier, more prestigious or even both. Acura's own TL is much the same size as the RL, offers a similar drivetrain and yet is more than $8,000 cheaper. With so many other cars to choose from, it's really not too surprising that the RL gets lost in the mix.

2012 Acura RL models

The 2012 Acura RL is a midsize luxury sedan that is available in three trim levels (though the two upper "trims" are really just a pair of packages).

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, heated 10-way power front seats with driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear-seat climate controls, an auto-dimming mirror, a power rear sunshade and manual rear side sunshades. Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands for the audio and climate systems and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod audio interface.

The RL with the Technology package adds adaptive headlights, a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, a wood-grain steering wheel and shift knob, upgraded Bluetooth phone connectivity, GPS-linked solar-sensing climate control and a navigation system with real-time traffic, real-time weather, Zagat restaurant ratings and voice activation.

The RL with the Advance package adds adaptive cruise control and the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), along with power-folding side mirrors and real wood cabin accents.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Acura RL is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Acura RL comes with Acura's "Super-Handling" all-wheel-drive system that automatically apportions power to the optimum wheels for the best traction and handling, reacting to road conditions to deliver a superior all-weather automobile.

Powering the RL is a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 300 hp and 271 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift paddles is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for the Acura RL include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The available collision warning system can help prevent or minimize a frontal accident by providing warnings to the driver or actually applying emergency braking if a collision seems unavoidable.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the RL its highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-collision tests. It scored the second-worst rating of "Marginal," however, in roof-strength tests. In Edmunds brake testing, the RL delivered a lackluster 131-foot stop from 60 mph. Most competitors record results that are 10 feet shorter.

Driving

The 2012 Acura RL's rather conservative appearance might lead some to assume that the ride quality and driving dynamics may be more akin to an overly softened luxury car, but they'd be wrong. The ride quality is balanced between luxurious compliance and sporty agility. Thanks to the SH-AWD system, the RL is one of the more entertaining choices in the segment. The RL's V6 engine revs smoothly and provides respectably quick acceleration.

Interior

The 2012 Acura RL features an attractive and well-built interior that is comparable to most other luxury sedans. The wood trim -- simulated or authentic depending on the model's trim level -- frames the waterfall-style center stack, adding warmth to the overall interior design.

There are quite a few buttons and knobs in the cockpit, but the voice-activated system and controls on the steering wheel deliver easier operation. We found the standard 10-speaker Bose audio system particularly notable for its clarity and power. On the downside, the navigation system's graphics seem outdated when compared to competing luxury sedans. The trunk space also leaves a bit to be desired, accommodating a slightly below-average 13.1 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Acura RL.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buy This Underrated Luxury Sedan
tjazz1,05/14/2012
This may be the best value in the industry for mid-sized luxury sedans. I am very grateful for the car mags and pundits dismissing this fine vehicle as boring...dated...average...not keeping up... because it means I was able to buy a new one for $46K (Tech version). This is my second RL (last was '06) and is a subtle step forward. Strong acceleration that gets better high in the range (thanks to the perfected V-Tec). Amazing super AWD that keeps the cap balanced at all times in hard conering (others still trying to catch up with this innovation). Very versatile driving positions, and logical control layout. This car does everything very well, with class. How boring!
best car for it's value.. ever
mung27,11/02/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
It's Nov 2015. Which means this review is as about as update as it gets (so far). Car is a decade old (I bought the '05 version, not the '12 listed.) and its still amazing. Its like a great marriage. Reliable, dependable and know what to expect. I had Subaru's prior to this car. Living in the great NW, its a must to have AWD. To list its "perks" will take up so much space. Its pretty much clicking "option all".. Standard. Its a tank in the snow, literally. Brakes are amazing, but because of the weight, braking takes some getting used to. Stereo is amazing, couple with the quiet, smooth ride. This car went for roughly 47k 10yrs ago, I can see why. Only have the oil changed routinely. Other then that, no real "cost" to own and maintain. Not to mention the awd is amazing so this car only needs all seasons. As for"performance". Its sports "luxury", not a race car. The power is there when its needed, but this car is at its most fun in corners. The balance on this car is incredible. For those that may get a lemon, I'm sorry. For those that have found one that has been appreciated.. Finders keepers. Keep it !!
See all 2 reviews of the 2012 Acura RL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2012 Acura RL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Acura RL

Used 2012 Acura RL Overview

The Used 2012 Acura RL is offered in the following submodels: RL Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Technology Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Technology Package - in HI 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Acura RL?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Acura RL trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Acura RL Technology Package is priced between $12,500 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 108474 and108474 miles.

