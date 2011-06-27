Vehicle overview

The luxury sedan arena is fiercely competitive, so much so that having a powerful engine, all the latest luxury gadgets and a handsome cabin chock full of high-end features may not be enough. Case in point: the 2012 Acura RL. While it has a 300-horsepower V6, standard all-wheel drive, a classy interior, top-notch build quality and plenty of features, the Acura flagship sadly remains off the radar of discerning shoppers.

The RL's invisibility in this segment probably has something to do with its rather dated styling. The RL's bland lines just don't catch eyes like its more fashionable, more recently styled rivals. Furthermore, while its engine's output is certainly adequate, most rivals offer the option of V8 power. In its favor, the RL is unexpectedly athletic thanks to its advanced Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, which automatically and seamlessly apportions power to individual wheels to improve both traction and handling.

In the end, though, the 2012 Acura RL struggles to get noticed amid more tempting competitors. The Hyundai Genesis is fully competitive in terms of luxury, yet even the 4.6-liter V8 version significantly undercuts the RL on price. Meanwhile, more traditional (and newer) choices like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Infiniti M37 and Mercedes E-Class are either sportier, more prestigious or even both. Acura's own TL is much the same size as the RL, offers a similar drivetrain and yet is more than $8,000 cheaper. With so many other cars to choose from, it's really not too surprising that the RL gets lost in the mix.