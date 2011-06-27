  1. Home
Used 2002 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 MDX
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

LOVE LOVE LOVE this 2002 ACURA MDX TOURING

grammyjan1978, 01/06/2014
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I drove this, loved the looks of it, and it has 187,000 and counting. I would buy another one just like it...got it at 54000 at dealer certified and have had no issues whatsoever. I love my Acura. My only question...I just drove to work and for the first time I clicked the four wheel drive VDX button, how can you tell if it goes off...I clicked it and no change...got me to work in 13 inches of snow...

Report Abuse

Don't be a Dummy from 3 Transmissions

davesocal, 04/18/2012
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Bought this MDX new with all options. At 55,000 had the transmission replaced using my extended warranty (1 month shy of expiration and any work done under the warranty or extension it is only good thru the end of the extension date, meaning I only had one month of warranty on the new transmission). This transmission died at 88,000 mi. 6k replacement from the dealer, which was whittled down to 2 thousand. This car has been babied thru the dealer servicing since purchase. Service managers admit the design is faulty. And mentioned I was lucky to get this much use before the transmissons died ! DO NOT PURCHASE THIS CAR USED !!! YOU WILL HAVE A PROBLEM !!!

Report Abuse

02 MDX

bill_tiffany_jr, 03/06/2009
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

The MDX has been great although the 02 is well known for transmission failure. Mine gave out at 60K. There are hundreds and hundreds of similar stories, even at much lower mileage levels. You will here a "burr"ing sound between 40 - 50 MPH while traveling in 5th gear. Talk to your dealer and to Acura customer service in order to get a new transmission heavily discounted or best case, for free, even when you are out of warranty.

Report Abuse

Worried after reading......

hdavis39, 12/29/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I love my MDX. I am worried now that I have read the significant issues people have had with their transmission. I pray that I will not. I have over 163,000 miles on my car now and have never had any major issues. I changed the timing belt just to avoid future problems when I did a major maintenance. I will say with regard to safety that this vehicle has been safe. I have six children and I have had several people hit me and I rear ended someone once. The only damage to my car were mere scratches. It is built like a tank. Maybe I will be one of the lucky ones but so far I cannot complain. This is the best car that I have ever driven.

Report Abuse

The wonder car

Elizabeth, 03/22/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Our family was in an accident on the freeway, where we lost control of the car due to slick road surface and were hit 2 times by other cars as we spun toward the fast lane. When we took stock of each one of us in the car, we were all okay. One of the airbags went off and the car was totaled. The next day, we found another Acura MDX and are very glad to drive such a safe and reliable car. We are certain many other cars would not have protected us in that situation.

Report Abuse
