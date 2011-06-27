1995 Acura Legend Review
1995 Highlights
Last year for the Acura flagship, the 1996 replacement will bear Acura's new alphanumeric nomenclature. No changes for this year's model.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rob Smith,04/28/2006
Now with 204,000 miles I continue to be amazed with the quiet strength and grace that this car demonstrates at rest and in motion. Routine maintenance still all that is needed and mileage not bad in low to mid 20's. A great highway cruiser or country road hugger. I think I'll just keep it...
david286,07/18/2012
I bought this same car 4 years ago. I have not been the best owner to it because I have neglected it; however, this is the best car I've owned in my life (I've had many). It's the mixture of luxury and reliability. My family and I love it because it has never given me a major problem. I've changed the radiator on it but that's about it. It's a beautiful and powerful piece of machinery. Buying is one decision that I will never regret!
Pdiddy,10/27/2008
I bought this car 3 years ago,it had 75,000 miles on it and now i have 95,000 and it still not broken in. And I'm so sad I have to sell because of my son. Car seats will not fit in the back seats. Otherwise I love this car.
Loren,06/17/2009
OK. So what if the air conditioning, the heat and the music no longer work. After 14 years and 355,000 miles this has been the best vehicle ever. It still looks pretty good and is still reliable.
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
