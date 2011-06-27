  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(38)
1995 Acura Legend Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Last year for the Acura flagship, the 1996 replacement will bear Acura's new alphanumeric nomenclature. No changes for this year's model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Acura Legend.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Enduring Beauty
Rob Smith,04/28/2006
Now with 204,000 miles I continue to be amazed with the quiet strength and grace that this car demonstrates at rest and in motion. Routine maintenance still all that is needed and mileage not bad in low to mid 20's. A great highway cruiser or country road hugger. I think I'll just keep it...
This anybody's dream car
david286,07/18/2012
I bought this same car 4 years ago. I have not been the best owner to it because I have neglected it; however, this is the best car I've owned in my life (I've had many). It's the mixture of luxury and reliability. My family and I love it because it has never given me a major problem. I've changed the radiator on it but that's about it. It's a beautiful and powerful piece of machinery. Buying is one decision that I will never regret!
A Car Way B4 Its Time
Pdiddy,10/27/2008
I bought this car 3 years ago,it had 75,000 miles on it and now i have 95,000 and it still not broken in. And I'm so sad I have to sell because of my son. Car seats will not fit in the back seats. Otherwise I love this car.
355,000 Miles And Still Going
Loren,06/17/2009
OK. So what if the air conditioning, the heat and the music no longer work. After 14 years and 355,000 miles this has been the best vehicle ever. It still looks pretty good and is still reliable.
See all 38 reviews of the 1995 Acura Legend
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Acura Legend features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Acura Legend

Used 1995 Acura Legend Overview

The Used 1995 Acura Legend is offered in the following submodels: Legend Sedan, Legend Coupe. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, L 2dr Coupe, and LS 2dr Coupe.

