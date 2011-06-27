Used 1995 Acura Legend Consumer Reviews
Enduring Beauty
Now with 204,000 miles I continue to be amazed with the quiet strength and grace that this car demonstrates at rest and in motion. Routine maintenance still all that is needed and mileage not bad in low to mid 20's. A great highway cruiser or country road hugger. I think I'll just keep it...
This anybody's dream car
I bought this same car 4 years ago. I have not been the best owner to it because I have neglected it; however, this is the best car I've owned in my life (I've had many). It's the mixture of luxury and reliability. My family and I love it because it has never given me a major problem. I've changed the radiator on it but that's about it. It's a beautiful and powerful piece of machinery. Buying is one decision that I will never regret!
A Car Way B4 Its Time
I bought this car 3 years ago,it had 75,000 miles on it and now i have 95,000 and it still not broken in. And I'm so sad I have to sell because of my son. Car seats will not fit in the back seats. Otherwise I love this car.
355,000 Miles And Still Going
OK. So what if the air conditioning, the heat and the music no longer work. After 14 years and 355,000 miles this has been the best vehicle ever. It still looks pretty good and is still reliable.
Loved It
Overall, I loved this car, but there were a few problems. I bought the car with 45000 miles. The transmission started to go at 92000. I sold it at 102000 and got top $ thanks to Edmunds even though the tranny was bad. One more complaint-- while backing out of the driveway after snowplows had created a small to medium snowbank, the front bumper snapped off completely. The directional lights (located in the bumper) conveniently disconnected with minimal damage The body shop guy told me it was designed to happen that way during head-on collisions. He ordered a new piece to reconnect the bumper & $200 later I was back on the road with the same bumper.
