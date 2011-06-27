Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,648
|$7,951
|$9,369
|Clean
|$6,449
|$7,716
|$9,076
|Average
|$6,050
|$7,246
|$8,491
|Rough
|$5,650
|$6,775
|$7,905
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,321
|$8,985
|$10,789
|Clean
|$7,101
|$8,719
|$10,451
|Average
|$6,662
|$8,188
|$9,777
|Rough
|$6,222
|$7,657
|$9,103
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,954
|$9,815
|$11,830
|Clean
|$7,716
|$9,524
|$11,460
|Average
|$7,238
|$8,944
|$10,721
|Rough
|$6,761
|$8,364
|$9,981
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,497
|$9,119
|$10,880
|Clean
|$7,272
|$8,849
|$10,540
|Average
|$6,822
|$8,310
|$9,861
|Rough
|$6,372
|$7,771
|$9,181
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,153
|$8,478
|$9,923
|Clean
|$6,938
|$8,227
|$9,613
|Average
|$6,509
|$7,726
|$8,993
|Rough
|$6,080
|$7,224
|$8,372
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,472
|$10,000
|$11,668
|Clean
|$8,218
|$9,704
|$11,303
|Average
|$7,709
|$9,113
|$10,574
|Rough
|$7,201
|$8,522
|$9,845
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,578
|$8,095
|$9,740
|Clean
|$6,380
|$7,856
|$9,436
|Average
|$5,985
|$7,377
|$8,827
|Rough
|$5,591
|$6,898
|$8,218
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,203
|$7,523
|$8,956
|Clean
|$6,017
|$7,300
|$8,676
|Average
|$5,644
|$6,855
|$8,117
|Rough
|$5,272
|$6,410
|$7,557