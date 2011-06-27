  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Spark
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Chevrolet Spark Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,648$7,951$9,369
Clean$6,449$7,716$9,076
Average$6,050$7,246$8,491
Rough$5,650$6,775$7,905
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Spark with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Spark near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,321$8,985$10,789
Clean$7,101$8,719$10,451
Average$6,662$8,188$9,777
Rough$6,222$7,657$9,103
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Spark with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Spark near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,954$9,815$11,830
Clean$7,716$9,524$11,460
Average$7,238$8,944$10,721
Rough$6,761$8,364$9,981
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Spark with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Spark near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,497$9,119$10,880
Clean$7,272$8,849$10,540
Average$6,822$8,310$9,861
Rough$6,372$7,771$9,181
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Spark with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Spark near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,153$8,478$9,923
Clean$6,938$8,227$9,613
Average$6,509$7,726$8,993
Rough$6,080$7,224$8,372
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Spark with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Spark near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,472$10,000$11,668
Clean$8,218$9,704$11,303
Average$7,709$9,113$10,574
Rough$7,201$8,522$9,845
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Spark with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Spark near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,578$8,095$9,740
Clean$6,380$7,856$9,436
Average$5,985$7,377$8,827
Rough$5,591$6,898$8,218
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Spark with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Spark near you
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,203$7,523$8,956
Clean$6,017$7,300$8,676
Average$5,644$6,855$8,117
Rough$5,272$6,410$7,557
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Spark with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Spark near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Spark on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Spark with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,017 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,300 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Spark is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Spark with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,017 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,300 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Chevrolet Spark, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Spark with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,017 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,300 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Spark. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Spark and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Spark ranges from $5,272 to $8,956, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Spark is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.