1997 Chevrolet S-10 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,110$1,842$2,235
Clean$992$1,646$1,998
Average$756$1,256$1,526
Rough$520$866$1,054
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,105$1,757$2,107
Clean$988$1,571$1,884
Average$753$1,199$1,439
Rough$518$826$993
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,049$1,757$2,137
Clean$938$1,571$1,911
Average$715$1,199$1,459
Rough$492$826$1,008
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$879$1,522$1,867
Clean$786$1,361$1,670
Average$599$1,038$1,275
Rough$412$716$881
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,186$1,824$2,166
Clean$1,060$1,630$1,937
Average$808$1,244$1,479
Rough$556$857$1,021
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,061$1,690$2,028
Clean$949$1,511$1,814
Average$723$1,153$1,385
Rough$498$794$956
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$889$1,468$1,780
Clean$795$1,313$1,592
Average$606$1,001$1,215
Rough$417$690$839
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,120$1,681$1,982
Clean$1,001$1,503$1,772
Average$763$1,146$1,353
Rough$525$790$935
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$923$1,406$1,666
Clean$825$1,257$1,490
Average$629$959$1,138
Rough$433$661$786
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,090$1,658$1,964
Clean$974$1,483$1,756
Average$742$1,131$1,341
Rough$511$780$926
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$915$1,686$2,101
Clean$818$1,508$1,879
Average$623$1,150$1,435
Rough$429$793$991
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,142$1,806$2,162
Clean$1,021$1,614$1,933
Average$778$1,232$1,476
Rough$536$849$1,019
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,382$2,243$2,705
Clean$1,235$2,005$2,419
Average$942$1,530$1,847
Rough$648$1,054$1,276
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$782$1,218$1,452
Clean$699$1,089$1,298
Average$533$830$992
Rough$367$572$685
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Chevrolet S-10 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $974 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,483 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 ranges from $511 to $1,964, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Chevrolet S-10 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.