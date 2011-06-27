Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,110
|$1,842
|$2,235
|Clean
|$992
|$1,646
|$1,998
|Average
|$756
|$1,256
|$1,526
|Rough
|$520
|$866
|$1,054
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,105
|$1,757
|$2,107
|Clean
|$988
|$1,571
|$1,884
|Average
|$753
|$1,199
|$1,439
|Rough
|$518
|$826
|$993
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,049
|$1,757
|$2,137
|Clean
|$938
|$1,571
|$1,911
|Average
|$715
|$1,199
|$1,459
|Rough
|$492
|$826
|$1,008
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$879
|$1,522
|$1,867
|Clean
|$786
|$1,361
|$1,670
|Average
|$599
|$1,038
|$1,275
|Rough
|$412
|$716
|$881
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,186
|$1,824
|$2,166
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,630
|$1,937
|Average
|$808
|$1,244
|$1,479
|Rough
|$556
|$857
|$1,021
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,061
|$1,690
|$2,028
|Clean
|$949
|$1,511
|$1,814
|Average
|$723
|$1,153
|$1,385
|Rough
|$498
|$794
|$956
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$889
|$1,468
|$1,780
|Clean
|$795
|$1,313
|$1,592
|Average
|$606
|$1,001
|$1,215
|Rough
|$417
|$690
|$839
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,120
|$1,681
|$1,982
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,503
|$1,772
|Average
|$763
|$1,146
|$1,353
|Rough
|$525
|$790
|$935
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$923
|$1,406
|$1,666
|Clean
|$825
|$1,257
|$1,490
|Average
|$629
|$959
|$1,138
|Rough
|$433
|$661
|$786
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,090
|$1,658
|$1,964
|Clean
|$974
|$1,483
|$1,756
|Average
|$742
|$1,131
|$1,341
|Rough
|$511
|$780
|$926
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$915
|$1,686
|$2,101
|Clean
|$818
|$1,508
|$1,879
|Average
|$623
|$1,150
|$1,435
|Rough
|$429
|$793
|$991
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,142
|$1,806
|$2,162
|Clean
|$1,021
|$1,614
|$1,933
|Average
|$778
|$1,232
|$1,476
|Rough
|$536
|$849
|$1,019
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,382
|$2,243
|$2,705
|Clean
|$1,235
|$2,005
|$2,419
|Average
|$942
|$1,530
|$1,847
|Rough
|$648
|$1,054
|$1,276
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$782
|$1,218
|$1,452
|Clean
|$699
|$1,089
|$1,298
|Average
|$533
|$830
|$992
|Rough
|$367
|$572
|$685