Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,813
|$9,987
|$11,274
|Clean
|$7,300
|$9,336
|$10,538
|Average
|$6,273
|$8,033
|$9,067
|Rough
|$5,247
|$6,729
|$7,596
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT2 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,410
|$10,452
|$11,661
|Clean
|$7,857
|$9,770
|$10,900
|Average
|$6,752
|$8,406
|$9,378
|Rough
|$5,647
|$7,043
|$7,857
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT1 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,433
|$12,618
|$14,501
|Clean
|$8,813
|$11,795
|$13,555
|Average
|$7,573
|$10,149
|$11,663
|Rough
|$6,334
|$8,502
|$9,771
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT1 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,394
|$10,940
|$12,445
|Clean
|$7,842
|$10,226
|$11,634
|Average
|$6,739
|$8,799
|$10,010
|Rough
|$5,636
|$7,371
|$8,386
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT1 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,788
|$11,610
|$12,104
|Clean
|$10,079
|$10,853
|$11,315
|Average
|$8,662
|$9,338
|$9,735
|Rough
|$7,244
|$7,823
|$8,156
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT2 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,676
|$11,261
|$12,790
|Clean
|$8,106
|$10,527
|$11,956
|Average
|$6,966
|$9,057
|$10,287
|Rough
|$5,826
|$7,588
|$8,618
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,615
|$9,992
|$11,396
|Clean
|$7,115
|$9,340
|$10,653
|Average
|$6,114
|$8,037
|$9,166
|Rough
|$5,113
|$6,733
|$7,679
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,286
|$10,845
|$12,358
|Clean
|$7,742
|$10,137
|$11,551
|Average
|$6,653
|$8,722
|$9,939
|Rough
|$5,564
|$7,307
|$8,327
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,224
|$15,847
|$18,574
|Clean
|$10,487
|$14,813
|$17,362
|Average
|$9,012
|$12,745
|$14,939
|Rough
|$7,537
|$10,678
|$12,515
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,943
|$14,069
|$15,916
|Clean
|$10,224
|$13,151
|$14,878
|Average
|$8,786
|$11,315
|$12,801
|Rough
|$7,348
|$9,480
|$10,725
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT1 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,795
|$10,189
|$11,604
|Clean
|$7,283
|$9,524
|$10,847
|Average
|$6,258
|$8,195
|$9,333
|Rough
|$5,234
|$6,865
|$7,819
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT2 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,214
|$15,743
|$18,415
|Clean
|$10,477
|$14,716
|$17,213
|Average
|$9,004
|$12,662
|$14,811
|Rough
|$7,530
|$10,608
|$12,408
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,618
|$14,864
|$16,782
|Clean
|$10,855
|$13,894
|$15,687
|Average
|$9,328
|$11,955
|$13,497
|Rough
|$7,802
|$10,015
|$11,308
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,165
|$11,031
|$12,725
|Clean
|$7,628
|$10,312
|$11,895
|Average
|$6,555
|$8,872
|$10,234
|Rough
|$5,483
|$7,433
|$8,574