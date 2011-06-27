  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Chevrolet Suburban Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,813$9,987$11,274
Clean$7,300$9,336$10,538
Average$6,273$8,033$9,067
Rough$5,247$6,729$7,596
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT2 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,410$10,452$11,661
Clean$7,857$9,770$10,900
Average$6,752$8,406$9,378
Rough$5,647$7,043$7,857
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT1 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,433$12,618$14,501
Clean$8,813$11,795$13,555
Average$7,573$10,149$11,663
Rough$6,334$8,502$9,771
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT1 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,394$10,940$12,445
Clean$7,842$10,226$11,634
Average$6,739$8,799$10,010
Rough$5,636$7,371$8,386
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT1 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,788$11,610$12,104
Clean$10,079$10,853$11,315
Average$8,662$9,338$9,735
Rough$7,244$7,823$8,156
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT2 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,676$11,261$12,790
Clean$8,106$10,527$11,956
Average$6,966$9,057$10,287
Rough$5,826$7,588$8,618
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,615$9,992$11,396
Clean$7,115$9,340$10,653
Average$6,114$8,037$9,166
Rough$5,113$6,733$7,679
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,286$10,845$12,358
Clean$7,742$10,137$11,551
Average$6,653$8,722$9,939
Rough$5,564$7,307$8,327
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,224$15,847$18,574
Clean$10,487$14,813$17,362
Average$9,012$12,745$14,939
Rough$7,537$10,678$12,515
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,943$14,069$15,916
Clean$10,224$13,151$14,878
Average$8,786$11,315$12,801
Rough$7,348$9,480$10,725
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT1 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,795$10,189$11,604
Clean$7,283$9,524$10,847
Average$6,258$8,195$9,333
Rough$5,234$6,865$7,819
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT2 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,214$15,743$18,415
Clean$10,477$14,716$17,213
Average$9,004$12,662$14,811
Rough$7,530$10,608$12,408
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,618$14,864$16,782
Clean$10,855$13,894$15,687
Average$9,328$11,955$13,497
Rough$7,802$10,015$11,308
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,165$11,031$12,725
Clean$7,628$10,312$11,895
Average$6,555$8,872$10,234
Rough$5,483$7,433$8,574
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,115 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,340 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Suburban is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,115 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,340 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,115 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,340 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $5,113 to $11,396, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.