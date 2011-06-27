Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,812
|$32,887
|$36,663
|Clean
|$29,407
|$32,444
|$36,167
|Average
|$28,597
|$31,557
|$35,176
|Rough
|$27,787
|$30,670
|$34,185
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,444
|$33,369
|$35,740
|Clean
|$31,017
|$32,919
|$35,257
|Average
|$30,162
|$32,019
|$34,290
|Rough
|$29,307
|$31,120
|$33,324
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,122
|$37,641
|$41,962
|Clean
|$33,658
|$37,133
|$41,395
|Average
|$32,731
|$36,118
|$40,260
|Rough
|$31,803
|$35,103
|$39,126
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,940
|$28,013
|$30,563
|Clean
|$25,587
|$27,635
|$30,149
|Average
|$24,882
|$26,880
|$29,323
|Rough
|$24,177
|$26,124
|$28,497
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,281
|$36,715
|$40,929
|Clean
|$32,829
|$36,220
|$40,376
|Average
|$31,924
|$35,230
|$39,269
|Rough
|$31,020
|$34,240
|$38,163
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,576
|$28,213
|$31,452
|Clean
|$25,228
|$27,833
|$31,027
|Average
|$24,533
|$27,072
|$30,177
|Rough
|$23,838
|$26,311
|$29,326
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,236
|$30,044
|$33,494
|Clean
|$26,866
|$29,639
|$33,041
|Average
|$26,125
|$28,829
|$32,135
|Rough
|$25,385
|$28,019
|$31,230
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,948
|$30,020
|$32,570
|Clean
|$27,568
|$29,615
|$32,130
|Average
|$26,808
|$28,806
|$31,249
|Rough
|$26,049
|$27,996
|$30,368
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,455
|$36,906
|$41,143
|Clean
|$33,000
|$36,409
|$40,587
|Average
|$32,091
|$35,413
|$39,474
|Rough
|$31,182
|$34,418
|$38,362
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,705
|$25,752
|$28,268
|Clean
|$23,383
|$25,405
|$27,886
|Average
|$22,739
|$24,710
|$27,122
|Rough
|$22,095
|$24,016
|$26,357
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,884
|$54,253
|$57,175
|Clean
|$51,179
|$53,521
|$56,402
|Average
|$49,769
|$52,058
|$54,856
|Rough
|$48,359
|$50,595
|$53,311
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,819
|$31,902
|$34,466
|Clean
|$29,414
|$31,472
|$34,000
|Average
|$28,603
|$30,612
|$33,068
|Rough
|$27,793
|$29,751
|$32,136
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,740
|$35,013
|$39,033
|Clean
|$31,309
|$34,541
|$38,505
|Average
|$30,446
|$33,597
|$37,450
|Rough
|$29,583
|$32,653
|$36,395
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,093
|$38,714
|$43,158
|Clean
|$34,617
|$38,192
|$42,575
|Average
|$33,663
|$37,148
|$41,408
|Rough
|$32,709
|$36,104
|$40,241
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,952
|$27,821
|$30,119
|Clean
|$25,599
|$27,446
|$29,712
|Average
|$24,894
|$26,695
|$28,898
|Rough
|$24,189
|$25,945
|$28,083