  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. 2020 Dodge Durango
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Dodge Durango Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,812$32,887$36,663
Clean$29,407$32,444$36,167
Average$28,597$31,557$35,176
Rough$27,787$30,670$34,185
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,444$33,369$35,740
Clean$31,017$32,919$35,257
Average$30,162$32,019$34,290
Rough$29,307$31,120$33,324
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,122$37,641$41,962
Clean$33,658$37,133$41,395
Average$32,731$36,118$40,260
Rough$31,803$35,103$39,126
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,940$28,013$30,563
Clean$25,587$27,635$30,149
Average$24,882$26,880$29,323
Rough$24,177$26,124$28,497
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,281$36,715$40,929
Clean$32,829$36,220$40,376
Average$31,924$35,230$39,269
Rough$31,020$34,240$38,163
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,576$28,213$31,452
Clean$25,228$27,833$31,027
Average$24,533$27,072$30,177
Rough$23,838$26,311$29,326
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,236$30,044$33,494
Clean$26,866$29,639$33,041
Average$26,125$28,829$32,135
Rough$25,385$28,019$31,230
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,948$30,020$32,570
Clean$27,568$29,615$32,130
Average$26,808$28,806$31,249
Rough$26,049$27,996$30,368
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,455$36,906$41,143
Clean$33,000$36,409$40,587
Average$32,091$35,413$39,474
Rough$31,182$34,418$38,362
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,705$25,752$28,268
Clean$23,383$25,405$27,886
Average$22,739$24,710$27,122
Rough$22,095$24,016$26,357
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,884$54,253$57,175
Clean$51,179$53,521$56,402
Average$49,769$52,058$54,856
Rough$48,359$50,595$53,311
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,819$31,902$34,466
Clean$29,414$31,472$34,000
Average$28,603$30,612$33,068
Rough$27,793$29,751$32,136
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,740$35,013$39,033
Clean$31,309$34,541$38,505
Average$30,446$33,597$37,450
Rough$29,583$32,653$36,395
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,093$38,714$43,158
Clean$34,617$38,192$42,575
Average$33,663$37,148$41,408
Rough$32,709$36,104$40,241
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,952$27,821$30,119
Clean$25,599$27,446$29,712
Average$24,894$26,695$28,898
Rough$24,189$25,945$28,083
Sell my 2020 Dodge Durango with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Durango near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,658 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,133 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Durango is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,658 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,133 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Dodge Durango, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,658 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,133 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Dodge Durango ranges from $31,803 to $41,962, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.