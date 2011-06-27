Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,665
|$16,023
|$16,291
|Clean
|$14,781
|$15,126
|$15,379
|Average
|$13,013
|$13,333
|$13,555
|Rough
|$11,245
|$11,539
|$11,732
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,861
|$12,930
|$14,382
|Clean
|$10,248
|$12,206
|$13,577
|Average
|$9,022
|$10,759
|$11,967
|Rough
|$7,797
|$9,312
|$10,357
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,359
|$14,231
|$16,241
|Clean
|$10,718
|$13,435
|$15,332
|Average
|$9,436
|$11,842
|$13,514
|Rough
|$8,154
|$10,249
|$11,696
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,095
|$17,931
|$19,921
|Clean
|$14,243
|$16,927
|$18,806
|Average
|$12,539
|$14,920
|$16,577
|Rough
|$10,836
|$12,913
|$14,347
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,281
|$20,223
|$23,676
|Clean
|$14,419
|$19,091
|$22,351
|Average
|$12,694
|$16,827
|$19,701
|Rough
|$10,969
|$14,564
|$17,050
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,220
|$16,968
|$18,896
|Clean
|$13,418
|$16,019
|$17,838
|Average
|$11,813
|$14,119
|$15,723
|Rough
|$10,208
|$12,220
|$13,608
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,603
|$12,929
|$14,559
|Clean
|$10,005
|$12,205
|$13,744
|Average
|$8,808
|$10,758
|$12,114
|Rough
|$7,611
|$9,311
|$10,485
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,999
|$17,306
|$19,622
|Clean
|$13,209
|$16,338
|$18,524
|Average
|$11,629
|$14,401
|$16,328
|Rough
|$10,049
|$12,463
|$14,131
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,548
|$13,965
|$15,659
|Clean
|$10,896
|$13,184
|$14,782
|Average
|$9,593
|$11,620
|$13,029
|Rough
|$8,290
|$10,057
|$11,277
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,368
|$14,925
|$16,716
|Clean
|$11,670
|$14,089
|$15,781
|Average
|$10,274
|$12,419
|$13,910
|Rough
|$8,878
|$10,748
|$12,038