Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,665$16,023$16,291
Clean$14,781$15,126$15,379
Average$13,013$13,333$13,555
Rough$11,245$11,539$11,732
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,861$12,930$14,382
Clean$10,248$12,206$13,577
Average$9,022$10,759$11,967
Rough$7,797$9,312$10,357
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,359$14,231$16,241
Clean$10,718$13,435$15,332
Average$9,436$11,842$13,514
Rough$8,154$10,249$11,696
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,095$17,931$19,921
Clean$14,243$16,927$18,806
Average$12,539$14,920$16,577
Rough$10,836$12,913$14,347
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,281$20,223$23,676
Clean$14,419$19,091$22,351
Average$12,694$16,827$19,701
Rough$10,969$14,564$17,050
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,220$16,968$18,896
Clean$13,418$16,019$17,838
Average$11,813$14,119$15,723
Rough$10,208$12,220$13,608
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,603$12,929$14,559
Clean$10,005$12,205$13,744
Average$8,808$10,758$12,114
Rough$7,611$9,311$10,485
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,999$17,306$19,622
Clean$13,209$16,338$18,524
Average$11,629$14,401$16,328
Rough$10,049$12,463$14,131
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,548$13,965$15,659
Clean$10,896$13,184$14,782
Average$9,593$11,620$13,029
Rough$8,290$10,057$11,277
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,368$14,925$16,716
Clean$11,670$14,089$15,781
Average$10,274$12,419$13,910
Rough$8,878$10,748$12,038
FAQ

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chevrolet Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chevrolet Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $7,611 to $14,559, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.