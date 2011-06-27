Used 1997 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Like me, this little car does not show its age
I am the second owner of my 1997 Acura Integra LS. People are shocked to learn it is nearly 20 years old. The mileage is creeping up there (just like me)and I have kept up with all the regular maintenance like timing belt and exhaust replacements when needed just like I would check and maintain my own health issues as I get older and I am in pretty good shape for my age. So is my Integra. I have had noooooooo major problems and none that you wouldn't expect from an older car. Another amazing phenomenon is that it has been just the last year it has just started to rust a little around the wheel wells but I live in the northeast and I expected a whole lot more than what it is. Kind of like my wrinkles. It rides and travels beautifully and the gas mileage on this little girl is unbelievable!! I get about 36 or 37 MPG on the highway. The other thing I like about the Integra is that there are very few blind spots around the car, unlike a lot of newer model cars. The Integra handles really well on snowy roads but not so good on ice (what vehicle does?) It sits low to the ground so if there is a major snowfall you have to tuck yourself in after the first few inches are on the roads until the road crews get out to plow. That hasn't been an inconvenience for me at all. The one "negative" I would have to include is the headlights. High beam on this car is less quality than low beam on most newer cars and the radius of the lighting area is not the best. If you are travelling in an area where there is a risk of large animals wandering onto the road, this could be a concern because you can't see them along side the road very well. This is such an awesome car I would recommend it to anyone who wants a classy vehicle that is economical and lasts a long time, just like some of us classy older models from the 60's. : )
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
excellent on gas
I drive this car on the highway mostly and get 33mpg. If I drive in the city I get 29mpg. I think Edmunds underrated this cars fuel economy, I consistently get higher miles per gallon and have the automatic transmission. Of course I don't beat up on it so this is probably why. This car is fun to drive, and handles well. I don't have to brake for turns which helps get great gas mileage.
Love the Integra!
If you are looking for an extremely reliable sedan, look no further than this car. I've owned my car for 4 years & have never had to service it other than normal maintenance & new tires. This car is fun to drive and is fairly quiet on the highway (when the sunroof is closed) Open the sunroof & it's a differant story. Other than that I give this car Highest Ratings!!!
Acura Integra 4dr LS
I actually went from a Ford Probe GT (i know, gag) to this beautiful Acura Integra LS 4dr. So far I have fallen in love with it. The look is sleek, sporty yet sophisticated. I needed something with a little more dependability, and wanted to look good driving it! It's pretty quick for it's 4 cyl engine, my probe had a turbo charged engine and this VTEC engine in my Acura offers right about the same, or more "get up and go" All in all I'm truely satisfied with my purchase and hope to get a few good years in with my new toy =)
show me a better compact sedan
I've owned an integra GSR for 3 years now and have had no mechanical problems at all. With the reliability issue established, i can say this is an exciting performance car. If you're looking for a practical, yet exciting sedan with a 5speed, look no further.
Sponsored cars related to the Integra
Related Used 1997 Acura Integra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner