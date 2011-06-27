Estimated values
1997 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,335
|$1,647
|Clean
|$673
|$1,182
|$1,459
|Average
|$495
|$877
|$1,083
|Rough
|$317
|$571
|$708
Estimated values
1997 Acura Integra RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$612
|$1,284
|$1,647
|Clean
|$540
|$1,137
|$1,459
|Average
|$397
|$843
|$1,083
|Rough
|$254
|$549
|$708
Estimated values
1997 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,354
|$5,431
|$7,089
|Clean
|$2,079
|$4,809
|$6,280
|Average
|$1,529
|$3,566
|$4,664
|Rough
|$979
|$2,323
|$3,047
Estimated values
1997 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$776
|$1,341
|$1,647
|Clean
|$685
|$1,187
|$1,459
|Average
|$504
|$880
|$1,083
|Rough
|$323
|$573
|$708
Estimated values
1997 Acura Integra GS-R 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,002
|$5,232
|$6,971
|Clean
|$1,768
|$4,633
|$6,176
|Average
|$1,300
|$3,436
|$4,586
|Rough
|$832
|$2,238
|$2,997
Estimated values
1997 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$976
|$1,409
|$1,647
|Clean
|$862
|$1,248
|$1,459
|Average
|$634
|$925
|$1,083
|Rough
|$406
|$603
|$708
Estimated values
1997 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$2,568
|$3,238
|Clean
|$1,174
|$2,274
|$2,869
|Average
|$863
|$1,686
|$2,131
|Rough
|$553
|$1,098
|$1,392
Estimated values
1997 Acura Integra Type R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A