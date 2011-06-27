Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,287
|$1,561
|Clean
|$702
|$1,149
|$1,394
|Average
|$529
|$874
|$1,061
|Rough
|$356
|$599
|$727
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,733
|$5,443
|$6,385
|Clean
|$3,324
|$4,861
|$5,703
|Average
|$2,507
|$3,697
|$4,338
|Rough
|$1,689
|$2,532
|$2,973
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,026
|$1,346
|$1,524
|Clean
|$913
|$1,202
|$1,361
|Average
|$689
|$914
|$1,035
|Rough
|$464
|$626
|$710
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$890
|$1,453
|$1,762
|Clean
|$793
|$1,298
|$1,573
|Average
|$598
|$987
|$1,197
|Rough
|$403
|$676
|$820
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,361
|$1,841
|$2,109
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,644
|$1,883
|Average
|$914
|$1,250
|$1,432
|Rough
|$616
|$856
|$982
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$855
|$1,397
|$1,693
|Clean
|$761
|$1,247
|$1,512
|Average
|$574
|$948
|$1,150
|Rough
|$387
|$650
|$788
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 2.6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,306
|$1,525
|Clean
|$809
|$1,166
|$1,362
|Average
|$610
|$887
|$1,036
|Rough
|$411
|$607
|$710
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,469
|$2,890
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,205
|$2,581
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,677
|$1,963
|Rough
|$772
|$1,148
|$1,345
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$858
|$1,401
|$1,699
|Clean
|$764
|$1,251
|$1,518
|Average
|$576
|$952
|$1,155
|Rough
|$388
|$652
|$791
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$673
|$1,225
|$1,525
|Clean
|$599
|$1,094
|$1,362
|Average
|$452
|$832
|$1,036
|Rough
|$304
|$570
|$710