Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$867
|$1,479
|$1,812
|Clean
|$763
|$1,305
|$1,600
|Average
|$556
|$958
|$1,176
|Rough
|$348
|$611
|$752
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$778
|$1,325
|$1,623
|Clean
|$685
|$1,169
|$1,433
|Average
|$499
|$858
|$1,053
|Rough
|$312
|$548
|$673