Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,237$4,704$5,609
Clean$3,044$4,416$5,252
Average$2,659$3,841$4,536
Rough$2,274$3,266$3,821
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,024$4,526$5,451
Clean$2,844$4,249$5,103
Average$2,484$3,696$4,408
Rough$2,124$3,142$3,713
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,178$4,490$5,303
Clean$2,989$4,216$4,965
Average$2,610$3,667$4,289
Rough$2,232$3,118$3,612
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,513$2,485$3,081
Clean$1,423$2,334$2,884
Average$1,243$2,030$2,492
Rough$1,063$1,726$2,099
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,817$4,059$4,825
Clean$2,649$3,811$4,517
Average$2,314$3,314$3,902
Rough$1,979$2,818$3,287
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,408$4,823$5,698
Clean$3,205$4,528$5,334
Average$2,800$3,939$4,608
Rough$2,394$3,349$3,881
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,070$3,671$4,052
Clean$2,888$3,447$3,794
Average$2,522$2,998$3,277
Rough$2,157$2,549$2,760
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,577$3,804$4,560
Clean$2,424$3,572$4,270
Average$2,117$3,106$3,688
Rough$1,810$2,641$3,107
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,433$5,006$5,976
Clean$3,229$4,700$5,595
Average$2,820$4,088$4,833
Rough$2,412$3,476$4,071
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,729$3,602$4,146
Clean$2,567$3,382$3,882
Average$2,242$2,942$3,353
Rough$1,917$2,501$2,825
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,080$3,916$4,440
Clean$2,897$3,677$4,157
Average$2,530$3,198$3,591
Rough$2,163$2,719$3,024
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,599$3,197$3,574
Clean$2,444$3,001$3,346
Average$2,135$2,610$2,891
Rough$1,826$2,220$2,435
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,880$3,753$4,298
Clean$2,709$3,524$4,024
Average$2,366$3,065$3,476
Rough$2,023$2,606$2,928
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Mazda Tribute on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,811 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda Tribute is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,811 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Mazda Tribute, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,811 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Mazda Tribute. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Mazda Tribute and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Mazda Tribute ranges from $1,979 to $4,825, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Mazda Tribute is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.