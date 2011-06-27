Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,237
|$4,704
|$5,609
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,416
|$5,252
|Average
|$2,659
|$3,841
|$4,536
|Rough
|$2,274
|$3,266
|$3,821
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,024
|$4,526
|$5,451
|Clean
|$2,844
|$4,249
|$5,103
|Average
|$2,484
|$3,696
|$4,408
|Rough
|$2,124
|$3,142
|$3,713
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,178
|$4,490
|$5,303
|Clean
|$2,989
|$4,216
|$4,965
|Average
|$2,610
|$3,667
|$4,289
|Rough
|$2,232
|$3,118
|$3,612
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$2,485
|$3,081
|Clean
|$1,423
|$2,334
|$2,884
|Average
|$1,243
|$2,030
|$2,492
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,726
|$2,099
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,817
|$4,059
|$4,825
|Clean
|$2,649
|$3,811
|$4,517
|Average
|$2,314
|$3,314
|$3,902
|Rough
|$1,979
|$2,818
|$3,287
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,408
|$4,823
|$5,698
|Clean
|$3,205
|$4,528
|$5,334
|Average
|$2,800
|$3,939
|$4,608
|Rough
|$2,394
|$3,349
|$3,881
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,070
|$3,671
|$4,052
|Clean
|$2,888
|$3,447
|$3,794
|Average
|$2,522
|$2,998
|$3,277
|Rough
|$2,157
|$2,549
|$2,760
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,577
|$3,804
|$4,560
|Clean
|$2,424
|$3,572
|$4,270
|Average
|$2,117
|$3,106
|$3,688
|Rough
|$1,810
|$2,641
|$3,107
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,433
|$5,006
|$5,976
|Clean
|$3,229
|$4,700
|$5,595
|Average
|$2,820
|$4,088
|$4,833
|Rough
|$2,412
|$3,476
|$4,071
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$3,602
|$4,146
|Clean
|$2,567
|$3,382
|$3,882
|Average
|$2,242
|$2,942
|$3,353
|Rough
|$1,917
|$2,501
|$2,825
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,080
|$3,916
|$4,440
|Clean
|$2,897
|$3,677
|$4,157
|Average
|$2,530
|$3,198
|$3,591
|Rough
|$2,163
|$2,719
|$3,024
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,599
|$3,197
|$3,574
|Clean
|$2,444
|$3,001
|$3,346
|Average
|$2,135
|$2,610
|$2,891
|Rough
|$1,826
|$2,220
|$2,435
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,880
|$3,753
|$4,298
|Clean
|$2,709
|$3,524
|$4,024
|Average
|$2,366
|$3,065
|$3,476
|Rough
|$2,023
|$2,606
|$2,928