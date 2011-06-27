Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class 560SEL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,450
|$1,778
|Clean
|$756
|$1,295
|$1,588
|Average
|$570
|$985
|$1,208
|Rough
|$384
|$674
|$828
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class 560SEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,450
|$1,778
|Clean
|$756
|$1,295
|$1,588
|Average
|$570
|$985
|$1,208
|Rough
|$384
|$674
|$828