Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,662
|$21,193
|$23,322
|Clean
|$16,064
|$19,279
|$21,206
|Average
|$12,866
|$15,453
|$16,973
|Rough
|$9,668
|$11,626
|$12,740
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,851
|$14,446
|$16,598
|Clean
|$9,869
|$13,142
|$15,092
|Average
|$7,904
|$10,534
|$12,079
|Rough
|$5,940
|$7,925
|$9,067
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,087
|$26,744
|$30,725
|Clean
|$18,269
|$24,329
|$27,936
|Average
|$14,632
|$19,500
|$22,360
|Rough
|$10,996
|$14,671
|$16,783
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,130
|$21,955
|$24,259
|Clean
|$16,489
|$19,973
|$22,057
|Average
|$13,207
|$16,009
|$17,654
|Rough
|$9,924
|$12,044
|$13,251