Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$98,113
|$101,638
|$106,008
|Clean
|$95,994
|$99,478
|$103,670
|Average
|$91,758
|$95,159
|$98,994
|Rough
|$87,521
|$90,839
|$94,318
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,194
|$80,923
|$85,447
|Clean
|$75,527
|$79,204
|$83,562
|Average
|$72,194
|$75,764
|$79,793
|Rough
|$68,860
|$72,325
|$76,024
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$100,980
|$105,511
|$111,032
|Clean
|$98,800
|$103,269
|$108,583
|Average
|$94,439
|$98,785
|$103,685
|Rough
|$90,079
|$94,301
|$98,788
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$76,274
|$79,487
|$83,421
|Clean
|$74,628
|$77,798
|$81,581
|Average
|$71,334
|$74,420
|$77,901
|Rough
|$68,040
|$71,042
|$74,221
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$90,392
|$94,018
|$98,476
|Clean
|$88,440
|$92,021
|$96,304
|Average
|$84,537
|$88,025
|$91,960
|Rough
|$80,633
|$84,029
|$87,616
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,886
|$87,376
|$90,522
|Clean
|$83,053
|$85,519
|$88,526
|Average
|$79,387
|$81,806
|$84,533
|Rough
|$75,722
|$78,092
|$80,540