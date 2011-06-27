Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,975
|$8,755
|$10,515
|Clean
|$5,527
|$8,101
|$9,697
|Average
|$4,632
|$6,793
|$8,062
|Rough
|$3,738
|$5,484
|$6,426
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,060
|$8,868
|$10,647
|Clean
|$5,606
|$8,206
|$9,819
|Average
|$4,699
|$6,880
|$8,162
|Rough
|$3,791
|$5,555
|$6,506
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,250
|$7,483
|$8,903
|Clean
|$4,857
|$6,924
|$8,211
|Average
|$4,070
|$5,806
|$6,826
|Rough
|$3,284
|$4,687
|$5,441
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,817
|$6,909
|$8,238
|Clean
|$4,456
|$6,393
|$7,597
|Average
|$3,735
|$5,360
|$6,315
|Rough
|$3,013
|$4,328
|$5,034
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,571
|$8,020
|$9,575
|Clean
|$5,154
|$7,421
|$8,830
|Average
|$4,319
|$6,222
|$7,340
|Rough
|$3,485
|$5,024
|$5,851
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,096
|$7,382
|$8,832
|Clean
|$4,715
|$6,831
|$8,145
|Average
|$3,951
|$5,728
|$6,771
|Rough
|$3,188
|$4,624
|$5,397
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,163
|$7,479
|$8,948
|Clean
|$4,776
|$6,920
|$8,252
|Average
|$4,003
|$5,802
|$6,860
|Rough
|$3,230
|$4,685
|$5,468
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata SV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,601
|$6,573
|$7,827
|Clean
|$4,257
|$6,082
|$7,218
|Average
|$3,567
|$5,100
|$6,001
|Rough
|$2,878
|$4,117
|$4,783
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,867
|$8,212
|$9,707
|Clean
|$5,428
|$7,598
|$8,952
|Average
|$4,549
|$6,371
|$7,442
|Rough
|$3,670
|$5,144
|$5,932
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,353
|$7,802
|$9,353
|Clean
|$4,952
|$7,219
|$8,626
|Average
|$4,150
|$6,053
|$7,171
|Rough
|$3,349
|$4,887
|$5,716
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,441
|$7,847
|$9,374
|Clean
|$5,033
|$7,261
|$8,645
|Average
|$4,219
|$6,088
|$7,186
|Rough
|$3,404
|$4,915
|$5,728
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,322
|$7,689
|$9,191
|Clean
|$4,923
|$7,115
|$8,476
|Average
|$4,126
|$5,966
|$7,047
|Rough
|$3,329
|$4,817
|$5,617