2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,975$8,755$10,515
Clean$5,527$8,101$9,697
Average$4,632$6,793$8,062
Rough$3,738$5,484$6,426
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,060$8,868$10,647
Clean$5,606$8,206$9,819
Average$4,699$6,880$8,162
Rough$3,791$5,555$6,506
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,250$7,483$8,903
Clean$4,857$6,924$8,211
Average$4,070$5,806$6,826
Rough$3,284$4,687$5,441
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,817$6,909$8,238
Clean$4,456$6,393$7,597
Average$3,735$5,360$6,315
Rough$3,013$4,328$5,034
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,571$8,020$9,575
Clean$5,154$7,421$8,830
Average$4,319$6,222$7,340
Rough$3,485$5,024$5,851
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,096$7,382$8,832
Clean$4,715$6,831$8,145
Average$3,951$5,728$6,771
Rough$3,188$4,624$5,397
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,163$7,479$8,948
Clean$4,776$6,920$8,252
Average$4,003$5,802$6,860
Rough$3,230$4,685$5,468
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata SV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,601$6,573$7,827
Clean$4,257$6,082$7,218
Average$3,567$5,100$6,001
Rough$2,878$4,117$4,783
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,867$8,212$9,707
Clean$5,428$7,598$8,952
Average$4,549$6,371$7,442
Rough$3,670$5,144$5,932
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,353$7,802$9,353
Clean$4,952$7,219$8,626
Average$4,150$6,053$7,171
Rough$3,349$4,887$5,716
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,441$7,847$9,374
Clean$5,033$7,261$8,645
Average$4,219$6,088$7,186
Rough$3,404$4,915$5,728
Estimated values
2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,322$7,689$9,191
Clean$4,923$7,115$8,476
Average$4,126$5,966$7,047
Rough$3,329$4,817$5,617
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,257 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,082 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda MX-5 Miata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,257 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,082 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,257 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,082 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata ranges from $2,878 to $7,827, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.