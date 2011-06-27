  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,233$4,163$4,843
Clean$3,076$3,954$4,587
Average$2,761$3,535$4,075
Rough$2,446$3,117$3,563
2011 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,686$4,568$5,217
Clean$3,506$4,338$4,941
Average$3,147$3,879$4,390
Rough$2,787$3,420$3,838
2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,060$5,520$6,582
Clean$3,862$5,243$6,234
Average$3,466$4,688$5,538
Rough$3,071$4,134$4,843
2011 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,259$5,911$7,110
Clean$4,051$5,614$6,734
Average$3,636$5,020$5,983
Rough$3,221$4,426$5,231
2011 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,851$4,943$5,742
Clean$3,664$4,695$5,438
Average$3,288$4,198$4,831
Rough$2,913$3,702$4,224
2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,605$6,336$7,594
Clean$4,380$6,018$7,192
Average$3,931$5,381$6,390
Rough$3,483$4,745$5,587
2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,799$5,127$6,094
Clean$3,614$4,869$5,772
Average$3,243$4,354$5,127
Rough$2,873$3,839$4,483
2011 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,171$3,809$4,281
Clean$3,016$3,618$4,055
Average$2,707$3,235$3,602
Rough$2,398$2,852$3,150
2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,451$4,640$5,505
Clean$3,283$4,406$5,214
Average$2,946$3,940$4,632
Rough$2,610$3,474$4,050
FAQ

The value of a 2011 Mazda Tribute, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,614 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,869 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Mazda Tribute. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Mazda Tribute and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2011 Mazda Tribute is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.