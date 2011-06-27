Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,233
|$4,163
|$4,843
|Clean
|$3,076
|$3,954
|$4,587
|Average
|$2,761
|$3,535
|$4,075
|Rough
|$2,446
|$3,117
|$3,563
Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,686
|$4,568
|$5,217
|Clean
|$3,506
|$4,338
|$4,941
|Average
|$3,147
|$3,879
|$4,390
|Rough
|$2,787
|$3,420
|$3,838
Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,060
|$5,520
|$6,582
|Clean
|$3,862
|$5,243
|$6,234
|Average
|$3,466
|$4,688
|$5,538
|Rough
|$3,071
|$4,134
|$4,843
Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,259
|$5,911
|$7,110
|Clean
|$4,051
|$5,614
|$6,734
|Average
|$3,636
|$5,020
|$5,983
|Rough
|$3,221
|$4,426
|$5,231
Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,851
|$4,943
|$5,742
|Clean
|$3,664
|$4,695
|$5,438
|Average
|$3,288
|$4,198
|$4,831
|Rough
|$2,913
|$3,702
|$4,224
Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,605
|$6,336
|$7,594
|Clean
|$4,380
|$6,018
|$7,192
|Average
|$3,931
|$5,381
|$6,390
|Rough
|$3,483
|$4,745
|$5,587
Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,799
|$5,127
|$6,094
|Clean
|$3,614
|$4,869
|$5,772
|Average
|$3,243
|$4,354
|$5,127
|Rough
|$2,873
|$3,839
|$4,483
Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,171
|$3,809
|$4,281
|Clean
|$3,016
|$3,618
|$4,055
|Average
|$2,707
|$3,235
|$3,602
|Rough
|$2,398
|$2,852
|$3,150
Estimated values
2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,451
|$4,640
|$5,505
|Clean
|$3,283
|$4,406
|$5,214
|Average
|$2,946
|$3,940
|$4,632
|Rough
|$2,610
|$3,474
|$4,050