Estimated values
2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Sport 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,300
|$3,376
|$3,996
|Clean
|$2,086
|$3,065
|$3,620
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,443
|$2,866
|Rough
|$1,229
|$1,821
|$2,113
Estimated values
2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,449
|$3,160
|$3,580
|Clean
|$2,221
|$2,869
|$3,243
|Average
|$1,765
|$2,286
|$2,568
|Rough
|$1,309
|$1,704
|$1,893