Used 1995 Acura Integra for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Integra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1993 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1993 Acura Integra LS

    54,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,599

    Details
  • 1997 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1997 Acura Integra LS

    212,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,969

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura Integra searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1995 Acura Integra

Consumer Reviews for the Acura Integra

Read recent reviews for the Acura Integra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.984 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (13%)
My 1995 Acura Integra has 323,000 original miles
lollypopgramma,12/05/2011
I am the original owner and I just love my Integra. It has never needed any major repairs and outside of normal maintenance has all its original parts. I now own 4 cars but I cannot seem to part with my Acura. I intend to give it to my 16 year old granddaughter when she gets her license.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Acura
Integra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to