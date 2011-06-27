Used 1995 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews
My 1995 Acura Integra has 323,000 original miles
I am the original owner and I just love my Integra. It has never needed any major repairs and outside of normal maintenance has all its original parts. I now own 4 cars but I cannot seem to part with my Acura. I intend to give it to my 16 year old granddaughter when she gets her license.
Great car.
I had a 95 LS until someone totaled while it was parked. This car was reliable, fuel efficient and fun. I would recommend a 1996 or newer to avoid pre-OBDII computer problems, and slightly more power (GSR) would be nice. But overall, this car was great. It had all the amenities- power everything. Once the seats were folded down, there was a surprising amount of cargo room- enough for bicycles.
at 112k miles-no oil use between changes
This car cost very little to maintain, oil changes every 4000 miles (no oil added between changes) brakes twice on front, just changed rear at 112000 and they could of went another 20000 miles. Changed timming belt and water pump at 115000, belt had NO wear at all, changed the water pump just because it was exposed with the belt change. Used Honda parts (want to run another 115000 miles) 1st. set of tires went 75000 miles, bought Continental tires for second set and they still have a lot of tread left.
Most other cars don't even come close!
Ever since I owned this, I've had nothing but fun and no problems as in other cars. It's 13 years old and people all the time ask me about it and looks brand new. This is built solid as far as the engine goes. As long as you maintain it, change oil, timing belt and keep up on rust when it happens, they last forever it seems. I can't even look at new cars today to buy since nothing even attracts me. This thing drives like new and has pickup that is awesome. I'm not a racer by any means but this car is fast, fun and problem-free if you do work yourself and keep it maintained. For 166k on it and looking and driving like a new car, I have no need to buy anything else.
Awesome Ride
I love my GS-R. These cars are so fun to drive and reliable. You don't have to worry about anything as long as you do regular matenince. For the price you can't find anything better, with the DOHC V-tec engine it makes trips to the store exciting! I would recommend this car to anyone who has the desire to have a sports car at a reasonable price!
