2020 Volvo XC90 Consumer Reviews

Superb richardc020 , 12/20/2019 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I've the 2019 T5 bought brand new now at 6000mi (I commute by train thus few miles in car) and what a truly superb luxury SUV. I got it namely for seating 7 and stellar renowned safety with style, but all of the owner experience has been immaculate. The buying was a special remotely arranged one to avoid the typically horrifying day of haggling and lies at the dealership, but I went with overseas delivery to have no-haggle pricing and a preferred buying experience. The customization to my needs and wants was complete. Seller communications were completely confidence increasing and the ownership experience has been even better. The app literally does it all with remote start, warming, monitoring, security, logs, and everything with the same distinctly full Volvo design and style cues. The Swedish ideals of just enough ("lagom") are seen with just 1 screen and 6 buttons on the console. The famous Sensus system's speed, full integration, and immense central pleasure enhance the lovely seats, spacious airy cabin, panorama sunroof (standard!), lovely finishings, and clearly superior build quality. Drive experience is great inside the city where we live and outside where we go bi-weekly. The power is snappy and significant with torque available even at highway speeds from the 2.0L turbo-charged engine mated to 10-speed transmission. Finely self-tuning drivetrain smartness adds to the immense amounts of smartness everywhere to entertainment to seamless security (all the fancy stuff quickly becoming widely available in other makes and makers) to the aforementioned app. It's a superb vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect Blend of Tech and Luxury Texas Pilot BB , 02/08/2020 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought the XC90 T8 6 Seat Inscription. So much has changed since our 2013 XC90 was manufactured. Compared to the previous interior, Volvo has truly stepped up the design and you now feel like you’re in a true luxury car. The seats are very comfortable, the leather is supple and the inlays and trim are elegant. The shift knob is made of Swedish Crystal which is an elegant touch. The exterior styling is, in my opinion, at the top of the competitors...not to rounded off and not too boxy. The grill has been refreshed slightly and looks elegant without being too gaudy like some other manufacturers. Pure electric mode gives me a range of over 20 miles which is perfect for trips to the store and back or to drop off the kids at school. Compared to solely electric cars, acceleration is sluggish in pure electric mode. Put it in hybrid mode and it is remarkably quick. The primary reason I bought this car was to keep my family safe. Google the independent crash tests by IIHS and compare to the BMW or Audi and you can see for yourself the design of the XC90 is safer. Volvo also has a marketing video touting the engineering that went into making this the safest SUV in the road. I’ve owned Audi’s, BMW’s and Lexus vehicles and this is, hands down, the best car I’ve owned. It perfectly balances styling, eco-driving, and comfort without making a sacrifice for safety. The only negative I will mention is the passenger cup holders in the six seat configuration seem like an afterthought and will likely be broken by my kids...but that should not stop anyone from seriously considering the 2020 XC90. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car but but significant room for improvement Rahul , 10/21/2019 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 19 of 23 people found this review helpful Car drives great, could use a little more power, maybe a V6 (I have the T6). Some design features arent the greatest - could use a few more buttons instead of a tablet, microscopic cup holders in a family vehicle? Visibility is horrendous when merging right due to the headrest in the second row. The Park assist is a fun gadget but not practical to use in real life. Pilot assist is buggy and is hair raisingly scary if used on roads with traffic lights or on roads where the lines are even slightly ambiguous. Best to keep it for highways. The tablet looks Tesla like but is not the most practical to control air etc when you are driving.Hands free Tailgate is quite poorly designed and takes a while to get used to. The child booster seat is pretty well designed though.Wish rear sunshades were an option. Why doesnt a 62k_ car have power tilt and telescopic steering and more controls on the seats. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Big money but ala carte options have you out $$$ Tony , 06/10/2020 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 17 of 21 people found this review helpful Well, I am 2 months into owning my XC90 and I am shocked at a few things. I bought the top of the line model, almost every option (although SHOCKINGLY) I did not realize Volvo skimped on giving me a hitch. Yes, the car has a hitch that "pop out" with the press of a button. I was assured it had it, had to have it, but upon COVID delivery, found out after the documents were signed it did not have it, and this is a $71,000 car. $71k! and no hitch from Volvo - the alleged, "all weather" car. That said, here are my observations. The entertainment center SUCKS during real world driving. You really need to set things before you leave or pull over - very dangerous. The menus are still confusing a month in and finding things remains a mystery. Safety? I bought the version that allegedly brakes for you, but I have tested it both on purpose and by accident and it seems to fail to go off every time. It constantly warns you that you are too close with the heads up display, but DOES NOT BRAKE. So this may be a recall item because it is on the build sheet. The fuel mileage is AWFUL. I am averaging 14.9 miles per gallon. Yes, a 4 cylinder that averages 14.9. My Jeep with a lift kit and huge 37" wheels gets 15.5 mpg. Where on earth is the 20 mpg I was supposed to get? I have taken no less than 50 trips and my fuel mileage remains very, very low. This seems to be a huge problem because 14mpg is atrocious for this car if that is the case in the city. Seats. Wow, blew me away when I sat in it the first time but I have to say I constantly feel like I am being pushed forward. I feel they are not deep enough and even angle my seats slightly up so I do not feel like I will slide forward. With the massaging on, I think it is even worse. The automatic thigh support is nice, but going through the menus to adjust it, on the fly, again, very dangerous. PHONE: EEKs, this may be the worst part. I take calls all the time in the car and have to crank the volume to 50 (halfway) to even hear people. And this, with the higher end stereo. Why does the volume suffer on calls so badly? Comfort: Overall not bad, but am I thrilled about the above 45 days in? No. Again, my version is likely far better than 85% of the people who will read this as the car has almost every option Volvo order, save the aforementioned lacking of a hitch. OMG - terrible it does not have a hitch at $70,000!!! That said, it drives well, lags a bit on take off with the 4 cylinder but gets up there as good as most SUV's. NOISES: I will say, upon exit, the car makes all kinds of weird creeks and noises. I know it is brand new, but it is a little unnerving. Little pings, bangs and creaking of the suspension or something. The car does lower when you get out, but it is not that noise. Final note: KEY FOBS: Very nice looking, among the nicest LOOKING fobs regarding of buying a Bugatti or a Volvo. That said, the buttons are EXTREMELY hard to see and the beeping when you lock the car is so low, you cannot even hear it from inside your house. What car does not sound loud when you lock it? Well, the Volvo XC90 for one. So yes, there are many things that have disappointed me after buying it. Again, test driving it - we loved it. It looked great, sounded great, had no real issue and that is why we landed on it as the car to buy. But I will say the lack of power for the third row seats (at $70,000 or even higher), the infotainment, the seats pushing forward positioning, the noises, and the lack of a hitch and other things at this price really makes me wonder if I picked the right car. They say it takes time to get use to - well, I am 45 days in, and have 3-stared the car. There is your answer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse