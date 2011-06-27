Used 2018 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Not reliable for the price tag HLynn , 06/08/2018 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 66 of 69 people found this review helpful I purchased the 2018 XC90 T8 Inscription in August 2017 with most of the bells and whistles minus the upgraded sound system. I chose the hybrid mainly because of the added acceleration and the ride of the car with the air suspension package. I get on average 27mpg but have gotten as high as 40mpg in town. It would probably average in the 30mpg range if I remembered to plug it in every night. We don't travel in this vehicle and I normally put less than 10,000 miles a year on my cars. I have been pleased with the interior. It is luxurious and I find the seats to be very comfortable. I like the simple and elegant design without all of the buttons and dials. My biggest disappointment with this vehicle has been the reliability. My first incident occurred within a few months of purchase. I got a Reduced Engine Power light as I was backing out of the garage to take my son to the Dr. which was less than a mile from my house. As I did not need to accelerate over 35mph I decided to risk driving it which was, admittedly, a mistake. As I was pulling out to cross 2 lanes of traffic the car just stopped and went into what is known as "limp mode". Google this and read what other people have experienced. It is very distressing to me that a car can just lose power and stop while you are driving because of what I was later told was a software issue. I had to have it towed on a flatbed and the dealer kept it for about 4 days. They updated the software and told me the issue should be resolved. My next issue occurred last Friday. I was out to dinner and when I got in the car to drive home I got a light that said Hybrid System Failure-Service Required with an engine light on. My husband chose to drive the car home but, once again, I had to have it towed to the dealership on a flatbed the next morning. The car has just under 7,000 miles. It was in the shop M-Th. The dealership again reloaded some software which fixes the issue 60% of the time "per Volvo". Volvo requires the dealership to try this first. If I continue to have problems in the future they will probably have to replace the IGM module. As a side note, in both instances the dealership was unable to offer me a loaner and both times they had my vehicle for 4 week days. The irony hit me as both times the car was being driven away on a flatbed my husband said to me, "That sure is a beautiful car." I thought to myself, "Yes, it is beautiful when it runs.". For $75,000+, there are other beautiful and more reliable cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Our First Volvo and First Hybrid Sam , 12/02/2017 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful I am a new ones of the XC90 T8 for just over a week. We selected this car to be our family friendly car when we have visitors and when we go on a road trip. We replaced our Mercedes R530 with tis car. The R530 has a fantastic 3rd row seat that can fit adults (yes adults) in the 3rd row comfortably. So we wanted another SUV with third row that could eat adults. The Volvo XC90 came closest in this regard. The third row can seat adults not as comfortably as R530 but is not as tight as any other SUV with the 3rd row. I have always owned BMW and Mercedes cars and I am very impressed with interior quality of this car. So I am not sure what the other reviewer is talking about a bad interior quality. We got the Denim Blue with Brown interior and we already got so many complement that how sharp everything looks. Also, regarding the instrument panel and center touch screen controls, I find it very intuitive for me and well organized. I do not have any issue with safety in using it because I have already configured all the settings and do not need to fiddle with them while driving. All the users complaining about the screen is because they try to fiddle with it while driving. So I attribute it to bad driver behavior. So far, I love the car and it has meet all of my intial expectations. I will try to update this review after few more months. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

2016 & 2018 XC90 PLUG-IN HYBRID - PROBLEMS!!! Lynn , 01/16/2018 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 46 of 55 people found this review helpful This car looks luxurious outside and inside. What is under the hood is another story. It is riddled with repair issues. I have already owned two of them because Volvo bought back my first one. My 2016 R-Design version had the check engine light on when I purchased it. This recurred several more times and it took several more visits to the service shop to repair. Then, my sun roof had a major leak, which I discovered after my free shower from the Costco car wash. I had multiple issues with my temperature control systems and some repair on the fuel system, all requiring repairs. Each repair, always took a minimum of 2 days (and those were rare). Most repairs took 5 business days, so I didn't have use of my car for well over 30 days. It only had 15,000 miles when they bought it back. There were two issues they couldn't figure. The seats would squeak when going over a small bump in the road (it sounded like nails on a chalkboard). I had major issues pumping gas. At certain gas stations, the pump would keep clicking off, so I couldn't tell how much gas was in the car. One time, it wouldn't allow me to pump gas at all. It just kept clicking off. I really liked the features of the car, so after Volvo bought back the 2016 I purchased two model years later, the 2018 XC90 T8 Inscription (also a plug-in hybrid). I have owned it several months and at 3,400 miles my check engine light came on. It has BEEN IN THE SHOP ONE WEEK SO FAR! The thermostat needs replacing (please note the temperature control system issues on my 2016; shame on Volvo for not fixing this huge engine design flaw!). The only trouble is the part is back-ordered!!! The estimate for the part being available for purchase it another week and then about 8 days after that they should have it in the shop. This REPAIR ESTIMATE ON MY BRAND NEW VEHICLE IS A MINIMUM OF 2 WEEKS, MORE LIKE 3 WEEKS IF I'M LUCKY. As for the gas pumping issue... It seems to have improved some with the newer XC90, but it IS STILL AN ISSUE VOLVO! Furthermore, my seats are starting to squeak too! IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BETA TEST A LUXURY SUV AND PAY FULL PRICE, THEN THIS IS THE SUV FOR YOU. If you have a life and don't have time to spend bringing your vehicle to the dealership, then I suggest buying from a different brand. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Unexpectedly Exceptional Ryan Taylor , 01/08/2018 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful The luxury options on this vehicle place it among the top auto manufacturers. The interior design, and every element, has been so thoughtfully crafted around the driver, it is hard to believe that more people have not discovered Volvo. They really have stepped up to win with this one. The quality of materials would be on par with Bentley! I love the mix of leather, wood (with a matte finish), chrome dressings, all highlited with LED accents. Although the shiny black plastic area tend to collect fingerprints easily, which is why they supply a cleaning cloth (which you will use often). The seats are incredibly comfortable, with heat, cooling and a massage option that you will wonder how you ever lived without! Even the second row seats recline and are super comfy. The built-in child booster seat is convenient for when you have family or guests. The $3200 Bowers & Wilkins audio system is like being in a live concert, where, when you turn up the volume, you hear every detail in crisp clarity without it hurting your ears. If you love music, this could alone be reason enough to buy this SUV. I chose the hybrid option, which when you lease, you save the $5k California Rebate off the purchase price (as opposed to getting a tax credit when you purchase). I love that I can plug it in and get 15-18 miles of gas-free driving. It adds extra power that makes this 6600lb car move very fast. I also love that it drives completely silent on the Pure or hybrid mode. To me, this was worth the additional price. The instrument display is great and the main 9" Sensus central display is so easy to use and again, really thought through. It is so sensible and user friendly, I am very impressed. Apple CarPlay works great, as does the Bluetooth option. The XM radio is amazing and it has a Spotify app that uses the AT&T modem, if you sign up for data service. I'm using the trial and have had a few issues with it buffering, as there is no option to download a playlist, like you can on a phone. I think that I will probably just use my iPhone with Spotify instead of paying for another device ($10/20 per mo). One last note, the safety features are the best available. I love the auto steering that helps you stay in your lane during normal everyday driving. It watches the road lines and applies corrective steering automatically if you start to drift. The heads up display is great too. It gives you a warning if you are driving too close, or if it senses a forward collision (which It sometimes falsely does on curvy roads). It displays the current speed limit and warns you if you drive faster (you can adjust the warning speed too). These features help you to be a better driver. Overall I'm so impressed and happy with my purchase. I sold my Porsche 911s to buy this vehicle and I would never go back! I also, love that there are not tons of these cars on the road and when friends hear I bought a Volvo, they don't have any idea how amazing it is. Everyone already knows that Volvos are the safest cars in the world, they just don't expect them to be this exceptional. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value