Used 2016 Volvo XC90 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 XC90
Overview
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg20/25 mpg20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.0/470.0 mi.376.0/470.0 mi.376.0/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.18.8 gal.18.8 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm316 hp @ 5700 rpm316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyesyes
adaptive headlightsnoyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyesyes
LED headlampnoyesyes
Packages
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Momentumyesnono
Climate Packageyesyesyes
Vision Packageyesyesyes
Momentum Plus Packageyesnono
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Inscriptionnoyesno
R-Designnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
330 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Cargo floor matsnoyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Integrated Center Booster Cushion 2nd Rowyesyesyes
Apple CarPlayyesyesyes
Graphical Head Up Displayyesyesyes
Charcoal Headlineryesyesno
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Systemyesyesyes
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound w/CD Playeryesyesyes
Leather and Flame Birch Wood Steering Wheelyesnono
Instrumentation
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
10 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
premium leathernoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
driver seat thigh extensionnoyesyes
premium leather/sueded microfibernonoyes
Rear Seats
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
20" 5-Double Spoke Alloy Wheels in Matte Tech Blackyesnono
21" 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Silver Bright Diamond Cutnoyesno
22" 5-Double Spoke Alloy Wheels in Matte Black Diamond Cutnonoyes
Measurements
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Maximum cargo capacity85.7 cu.ft.85.7 cu.ft.85.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4627 lbs.4627 lbs.4627 lbs.
Gross weight6060 lbs.6060 lbs.6060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees23.8 degrees23.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.3 degrees23.3 degrees23.3 degrees
Length194.9 in.194.9 in.194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Height69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.5 in.117.5 in.117.5 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Colors
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Bursting Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Amber/Charcoal, leather
  • Amber/Charcoal, premium leather
  • Blond/Charcoal, leather
  • Blond/Charcoal, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Blond/Charcoal, premium leather
  • Amber/Charcoal, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
235/55R19 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnono
275/45R20 tiresnoyesyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$49,800
$49,800
$55,400
$55,400
$53,800
$53,800
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
