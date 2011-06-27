Estimated values
2006 Volvo XC90 V8 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,300
|$3,088
|$3,522
|Clean
|$2,137
|$2,867
|$3,267
|Average
|$1,813
|$2,426
|$2,757
|Rough
|$1,488
|$1,985
|$2,246
Estimated values
2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T 4dr SUV (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,843
|$2,569
|$2,970
|Clean
|$1,713
|$2,386
|$2,755
|Average
|$1,453
|$2,019
|$2,324
|Rough
|$1,193
|$1,651
|$1,894
Estimated values
2006 Volvo XC90 V8 Volvo Ocean Race Edition 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,081
|$4,407
|$5,136
|Clean
|$2,863
|$4,092
|$4,764
|Average
|$2,428
|$3,462
|$4,020
|Rough
|$1,993
|$2,832
|$3,275