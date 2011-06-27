Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius v Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,660
|$16,726
|$18,971
|Clean
|$14,110
|$16,111
|$18,232
|Average
|$13,009
|$14,881
|$16,753
|Rough
|$11,908
|$13,650
|$15,274
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius v Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,062
|$18,088
|$20,308
|Clean
|$15,459
|$17,423
|$19,517
|Average
|$14,253
|$16,092
|$17,933
|Rough
|$13,046
|$14,762
|$16,350
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius v Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,662
|$18,544
|$20,624
|Clean
|$16,036
|$17,862
|$19,820
|Average
|$14,784
|$16,498
|$18,212
|Rough
|$13,533
|$15,134
|$16,604
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius v Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,449
|$17,544
|$19,828
|Clean
|$14,869
|$16,898
|$19,055
|Average
|$13,708
|$15,608
|$17,509
|Rough
|$12,548
|$14,318
|$15,963