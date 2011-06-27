  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,056$13,619$16,393
Clean$10,720$13,210$15,874
Average$10,046$12,392$14,837
Rough$9,372$11,575$13,799
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,245$12,700$15,355
Clean$9,933$12,318$14,869
Average$9,309$11,556$13,897
Rough$8,684$10,793$12,925
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,786$16,262$18,963
Clean$13,366$15,774$18,363
Average$12,526$14,798$17,163
Rough$11,685$13,821$15,963
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,652$11,947$14,430
Clean$9,358$11,589$13,974
Average$8,770$10,871$13,061
Rough$8,181$10,154$12,147
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,754$15,044$17,543
Clean$12,365$14,592$16,988
Average$11,588$13,689$15,877
Rough$10,810$12,786$14,767
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,982$12,392$14,998
Clean$9,678$12,020$14,523
Average$9,069$11,276$13,574
Rough$8,461$10,532$12,625
Sell my 2017 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Volkswagen Golf on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,358 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,589 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Volkswagen Golf. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Volkswagen Golf and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Volkswagen Golf ranges from $8,181 to $14,430, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Volkswagen Golf is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.