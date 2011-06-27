Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,056
|$13,619
|$16,393
|Clean
|$10,720
|$13,210
|$15,874
|Average
|$10,046
|$12,392
|$14,837
|Rough
|$9,372
|$11,575
|$13,799
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,245
|$12,700
|$15,355
|Clean
|$9,933
|$12,318
|$14,869
|Average
|$9,309
|$11,556
|$13,897
|Rough
|$8,684
|$10,793
|$12,925
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,786
|$16,262
|$18,963
|Clean
|$13,366
|$15,774
|$18,363
|Average
|$12,526
|$14,798
|$17,163
|Rough
|$11,685
|$13,821
|$15,963
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,652
|$11,947
|$14,430
|Clean
|$9,358
|$11,589
|$13,974
|Average
|$8,770
|$10,871
|$13,061
|Rough
|$8,181
|$10,154
|$12,147
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,754
|$15,044
|$17,543
|Clean
|$12,365
|$14,592
|$16,988
|Average
|$11,588
|$13,689
|$15,877
|Rough
|$10,810
|$12,786
|$14,767
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,982
|$12,392
|$14,998
|Clean
|$9,678
|$12,020
|$14,523
|Average
|$9,069
|$11,276
|$13,574
|Rough
|$8,461
|$10,532
|$12,625